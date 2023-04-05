Will Idaho Gov. Brad Little sign abortion trafficking bill?

The front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Southwest Fourth Street in Ontario is pictured. A bill that bans "abortion trafficking" is awaiting final approval from Idaho Gov. Brad Little. However, in Oregon and Washington, abortion remains a protected health-care right. A Planned Parenthood official says if Idaho's HB 242 does become law, it "will not deter us from continuing to provide the legal right to abortion."

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The clock is ticking on House Bill 242A. The Idaho Legislature passed the so-called abortion trafficking law sending it on to Gov. Brad Little to sign. The law criminalizes and allows civil lawsuits for helping minors access abortions — even by pill — if it is done so with the intent of hiding it from the minor’s parents or guardians..

The engrossed version of HB 242A passed through the House on Thursday and the Senate on Friday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has 10 days to sign or veto the bill once it lands on his desk. Should he sign it, the emergency declaration would make it effective 30 days later. Should he veto the bill, it seems likely the Senate would overturn his decision: The majority of them (27-7-1), including District 9 Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, voted in favor of the legislation. HB 242 A passed through the Senate on March 31.



