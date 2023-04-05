Will Idaho Gov. Brad Little sign abortion trafficking bill?

The front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Southwest Fourth Street in Ontario is pictured. A bill that bans "abortion trafficking" is awaiting final approval from Idaho Gov. Brad Little. However, in Oregon and Washington, abortion remains a protected health-care right. A Planned Parenthood official says if Idaho's HB 242 does become law, it "will not deter us from continuing to provide the legal right to abortion."
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The clock is ticking on House Bill 242A. The Idaho Legislature passed the so-called abortion trafficking law sending it on to Gov. Brad Little to sign. The law criminalizes and allows civil lawsuits for helping minors access abortions — even by pill — if it is done so with the intent of hiding it from the minor’s parents or guardians..
The engrossed version of HB 242A passed through the House on Thursday and the Senate on Friday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has 10 days to sign or veto the bill once it lands on his desk. Should he sign it, the emergency declaration would make it effective 30 days later. Should he veto the bill, it seems likely the Senate would overturn his decision: The majority of them (27-7-1), including District 9 Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, voted in favor of the legislation. HB 242 A passed through the Senate on March 31.
Also in favor of HB 242A are District 9 Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser. The House passed the amended engrossed bill 58-11-1 on March 30.
District 9 consists of Payette and Washington counties and a portion of Canyon County.
If HB 242A is enacted into law, “recruiting, harboring, or transporting” a minor to get an abortion — whether induced by medicine or other means, such as traveling to another state — without the knowledge of their parents — will be punishable for two to five years in prison.
WHY IT MATTERS HERE
In the Western Treasure Valley, which encompasses Malheur, Payette and a portion of Washington County, people traverse across the border — sometimes multiple times a day — to work, shop and recreate.
In Oregon, abortion is still a protected health-care right since 2017. The medical procedure is covered by Medicaid and other programs, such as Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act. There also is the Abortion Access Network, a nonprofit that helps pay for abortions (including travel and lodging) for those needing assistance.
Planned Parenthood recently set up a clinic in Ontario. Along with a wide array of reproductive health care and family planning the entity offers, it also offers abortions. The latter was one of the primary reasons cited for coming to Ontario after closing a similar facility in Boise last year after Idaho passed a law disallowing most abortions after six weeks of gestation — the average length of time it takes for a woman to realize she is pregnant.
Planned Parenthood has eight health centers in Oregon and Washington and its leader recently sent a strong message regarding patient access.
“In Oregon, and Washington, where our 8 Planned Parenthood health centers are located — abortion is still legal. Oregon policymakers have taken proactive measures to not only protect but expand access to abortion,” said Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette. “Idaho’s HB 242 will not deter us from continuing to provide the legal right to abortion, and our patients need to know that we put their safety first. Every day, our compassionate and supportive doctors, nurses and expert medical staff — provide the care and resources our patients have come to rely on and that all people should have the right to control their own body, life and future — no matter where they live.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to Little in response to HB 242A, according to an Idaho News report on Wednesday. He questioned the constitutionality of the law, expressing concern for Washingtonians regarding the law and saying the state has “a stake in this matter.”
“I fear that our residents, in particular the women and girls of Washington, will be in grave danger if they travel to your state and find themselves in need of urgent reproductive health care services,” it reads.
He goes on to say that the bill also would “attempt to punish some Washington residents who happen to be in your state for any length of time, a gross abuse of their right to travel between our states.”
CIVIL ACTION
As with Idaho’s fetal heartbeat law passed in 2022, HB 242A also will allow relatives to take civil action against medical professionals who “knowingly or recklessly attempted, performed or induced the abortion.” Relatives as distant as the aunt or uncle of an unborn child could seek such damages up to four years after the fact, unless they caused the pregnancy through rape or incest. Damages could include all those from medical professionals, statutory damages at a minimum of $20,000 and costs and attorney’s fees.
Per the law, people who wind up as defendants will be disallowed from using the following reasons for defense”
• That the pregnant woman or minor’s parent or guardian consented to an unlawful abortion;
• Ignorance or mistake of law;
• Belief that the law or any portion of it is unconstitutional;
• Relying on a state or federal court decision that is not binding on the court in which the action has been brought;
• Non-mutual issue preclusion or non-mutual claim preclusion;
• Contributory or comparative negligence;
• Assumption of risk; or
• A claim that an action brought under the section will violate a constitutional right of a third party.
