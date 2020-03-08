ONTARIO — Following the fatal stabbing of a local man on Sunday at a recreational marijuana dispensary in Ontario, the Ontario City Council opened a discussion at its work session on Thursday about the possibility of introducing measures to institute mandatory security at dispensary locations within the city.
It is noteworthy that the footage from the interior and exterior security cameras at the dispensary was integral in catching the two men from Nampa alleged in the crime.
Though the City Council didn’t make a decision, the matter was deferred to the marijuana ad hoc committee for recommendations.
Councilor Freddy Rodriguez started off the discussion by saying how he feels that businesses such as dispensaries “attract certain demographics.” Rodriguez alleges that the stabbing incident is “the extension of Caldwell into Ontario.”
Rodriguez proposes that the city should now require these businesses to hire security guards.
“Let’s shoot it down to the marijuana ad hoc committee,” he said.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero was asked by the Council to comment and answer questions. He said that the dispensaries opened around the same time that he arrived, roughly eight months ago.
Councilor Marty Justus asked Romero if he had noticed a pattern in the number of incidents at the dispensaries in town.
“I wouldn’t say a pattern,” Romero responded.
The chief then explained how in eight months’ time, there had been isolated incidents of unruly conduct in which police were called at each of the locations, but emphasized, “things happen in many places.”
This included a near-fatal stabbing of a man at the Arby’s restaurant inside the Pilot Truck Stop in Ontario on December 21, 2019.
Romero told the Council that some businesses are required to have a “security feature.” He did not specify what types of businesses that these are, however.
Among security measures required by the state for recreational marijuana dispensaries is video surveillance. The state requires those cameras to capture high-quality footage which includes “clear images of any individuals and activity in any limited access area, any consumer sales area, and within 15 feet of all entries and exits to the premises,” according to compliance information from the Marijuana Division of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
Justus said he also thought the issue should be referred to the marijuana ad hoc committee for discussion.
“We can’t ignore that someone was murdered over the weekend,” he said.
Councilor Norm Crume addressed Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan about whether or not the city would legally be able to impose a measure requiring the hiring of security guards considering that this would be altering the dispensaries original agreements with the city.
Sullivan responded saying that the city is able to make those changes to the agreements if they can justify a reason for doing so.
“There’s nothing that prevents the city from making that requirement,” said City Manager Adam Brown following Sullivan’s comments.
“I’m not sure security would have changed the outcome,” said Mayor Riley Hill.
The Council then decided to table the discussion.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
