ONTARIO — Ron Verini, president of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, is in talks with a developer in La Grande who is in the process of putting a housing project for veterans in that community about building a similar housing complex in Ontario.
The Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Wednesday the awarding of more than $15 million to building 435 affordable rental homes in communities around the state.
One of the projects being funded, according to the release, is the Veterans’ Village in Union County. The project will include an accessible tiny homes neighborhood that will include 10 cottages, a community space, a dog park and shared green space. Project sponsors have partnered with other agencies to support resident’s well-being.
“The Veteran’s Village project is a shining example of a community coming together to meet the housing needs of our veterans, said Veteran Village Project Lead Gust Tsiatsos, in a statement. “The Veteran’s Village will provide safe and permanent housing for those who have sacrificed for the freedom.”
Although the conversations for a local development are in the very early stages, Verini said recent discussions held in Baker City included the possibility that projects in Ontario and Baker City could be funded by the same grant.
Verini said depending on the demand, the Ontario project could include six to 24 homes, with the demand driven by high prices elsewhere.
Three acres have been set aside for the project, Verini said, but did not say where that was.
“It is something to look forward to in the future,” he said.
The agency’s statewide housing plan has a five-year goal to triple the number of affordable rental home to 25,000. Funds for these developments come from a combination of low income housing tax credits, the General Housing Account Program, Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits and General Housing Account Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.