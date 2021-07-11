ONTARIO — State Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens had a special guest for the virtual town hall on Wednesday: the man who at one time held both of their current seats in the Oregon Legislature, Cliff Bentz.
Bentz served in the Oregon House, representing District 60 (currently held by Owens) and had just started serving in the Oregon Senate for District 30 (currently held by Findley), when former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., decided not to run again. This opened the door for Bentz, R-Ontario, to seek and get elected to represent Oregon’s Second Congressional District.
U.S. Sen. Cliff Bentz now serves on the House Natural Resources Committee, where he is focusing on the drought situation. He noted it is ironic that while the Klamath Basin is virtually without water for irrigation, there is plenty of water kept in Klamath Lake under the Endangered Species Act to protect a fish species.
He is also working with other lawmakers and federal agencies to find safe, workable methods for controlling grasshoppers.
Findley said he is also working with federal partners and the Oregon Department of Agriculture to take steps to control grasshoppers. He said the lack of water Is stressing vegetation and drawing in grasshoppers to green areas.
Major actions of the Oregon Legislature were related to wildfires. Findley said lawmakers gave the State Fire Marshal more authority to step in and fight fires as needed on non-public lands when fires were beyond local fire departments’ or districts’ capacity, and to be able to readily tap into federal and state fire-fighting resources, providing upgraded technology to fight fires with. There was also legislation to strengthen building codes to make buildings more fire resistant, and to spread fire-resources across the state.
“Eastern Oregon did fairly well this session,” Owens said, noting the bills that will provide opportunities for rural housing.
This Legislature also put more money into the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. It’s volunteers work with children going through the legal system, gathering information and advising judges and other officials about the best interests of the those youth.
Asked about the push to extend the Idaho border west into Oregon, including Malheur County, making it part of Idaho, because of dissatisfaction with Oregon’s leadership and control by Democrats, Owens said he is sticking with Oregon for now, commenting that moving the border may not be a viable option.
It must get through several hoops, including the Legislature and Congress before it could be done.
“I have not given up on Oregon,” he said, adding he would like to fix the problem.
