WIC recipients may be eligible to get checks to purchase fresh, local produce

Sierra Davis, left, and Cynthia Walker of Davis Produce were among farmers who set up booths during the 2019 WIC Farmer’s Market. Another market is slated for Aug. 10-11.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Individuals on the Women, Infants and Children’s program, also known as WIC, will be may be able to purchase up to $28 worth of local produce starting next week.

According to information from the Malheur County Health Department, some farmers will set up for a two-day farmers market on Aug. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the WIC office at the Health Department. WIC recipients who qualify can get up to $28 in WIC Farm Direct checks to purchase fresh produce at the health department’s farmers market or to purchase from participating farmers at their farm stands.

For the famers market, supplies will be available on a first-come first-serve basis, according to a flyer on the event.

The health department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St.

Oregonians who are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding or under 5 years old may be eligible for WIC. To find out more information, including whether you qualify, contact Malheur County WIC at (541) 889-7279 to set up an appointment.

