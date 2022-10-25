Why is the public safety fee on the agenda for the Oct. 25 meeting?

Ontario residents currently don't have a public safety fee on their water bill, although one that was enacted in August of 2018 was never properly reduced in 2020 or removed in 2021. As such, the city manager is urging the Ontario City Council to fix the resolution at its second meeting this month.

 Screenshot via City of Ontario’s webiste

ONTARIO — The removal of a public safety fee from water users monthly bills in Ontario in July of 2021 was not done through proper channels. Not even when it was reduced from $5 to $3.63 in 2020 was it done correctly. After recently discovering this, City Manager Dan Cummings brought it to the attention of the Ontario City Council so it can be fixed.

Since the fee was passed through a resolution, whenever it was changed a new fee resolution should have been put in place for the council to approve.



