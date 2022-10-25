Why is the public safety fee on the agenda for the Oct. 25 meeting?

Ontario residents currently don't have a public safety fee on their water bill, although one that was enacted in August of 2018 was never properly reduced in 2020 or removed in 2021. As such, the city manager is urging the Ontario City Council to fix the resolution at its second meeting this month.
ONTARIO — The removal of a public safety fee from water users monthly bills in Ontario in July of 2021 was not done through proper channels. Not even when it was reduced from $5 to $3.63 in 2020 was it done correctly. After recently discovering this, City Manager Dan Cummings brought it to the attention of the Ontario City Council so it can be fixed.
Since the fee was passed through a resolution, whenever it was changed a new fee resolution should have been put in place for the council to approve.
As the Ontario Municipal Charter clearly defines that one of the main functions of the city manager is ensuring all ordinances are followed, Cummings said he “had no choice,” but to bring it to the council’s attention after having discovered it was done incorrectly. And that’s just what he did at the council’s first meeting this month.
The Ontario City Council is expected to take the matter up at its meeting tonight, and if for some reason they are unable to pass the resolution, Cummings will instruct the Finance Department to begin putting the fees back on utility bills as soon as possible. He clarified that it would be “too hard” to retroactively collect the fee, but emphasized that if the council doesn’t take action, the fee would have to go back on the bills.
While that fact didn’t settle well with council members at the meeting, Cumming said in a phone interview on Monday, “I can’t override the rules, and neither can the council.”
How we got here
The $5 public safety fee was initially enacted in 2018.
In 2020, during the budget process, the committee and council adopted a budget which reduced the fee to $3.63, but there was no accompanying resolution. At that time, then-City Manager Adam Brown “should have put a resolution together and have the council approve it part of the budget process or right after.”
Instead, Brown instructed the Finance Department to reduce it down, according to Cummings.
A similar thing happened in 2021, when the council asked Brown to create the budget without any fee in it. This was due to extra money coming in from Oregon’s 911 tax.
The budget committee reviewed the proposed 21-22 budget and approved it without the public safety fee.
“Again what should have been done was a fee resolution to set it to zero dollars,” Cummings said.
Giving an update on the $8 street fee residents see on their water bill, the city manager said that will not likely be going away anytime soon — unless the city finds other revenue sources for fixing streets.
‘Lost in the shuffle’
At the Oct. 11, the city manager told the council about what could be done to fix the situation. At tonight’s meeting Cummings will come back to the council with his recommendations. That will include not yanking it out of city code but rather reducing the fee amount down to $0, “as you never know when it will be put back in place.”
Another option will be to repeal the ordinance. However, Cummings said the drawback with repealing it is if the council ever decides to bring it back. If they don’t repeal it, the city wouldn’t have to start from scratch, having to pay lawyers to draft up a new resolution and ordinance.
While the city’s charter was just updated so that any retail sales tax has to go to a vote of the people, all other fees — including a public safety fee — and taxes can be passed with a two-thirds vote of the council 5 of the 7). Typical action only takes a simple majority of four of the seven Ontario City Council members.
“I can’t override our rules and neither can the council,” Cummings said. “But the buck stops here. If something is not done properly … I will fix it as quick as I know. This got lost in the shuffle, and I’m going to fix it.”
