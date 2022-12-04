ONTARIO — It’s no secret that housing costs have gone way up in the last decade, so to find a bargain means a lot for many lower-income residents. That said, a handful of tenants at an Ontario apartment building are speaking out, saying they are not getting what they pay for.
These tenants live at an apartment building on Northwest Fourth Avenue — without any running water. It’s a condition which started in October and as of Friday was still going. According to one tenant, Michael Vant Werp, the issue began just five weeks ago with a mysterious plumbing leak.
The building houses eight low-income studio apartments. Vant Werp in a brief update on Friday stated that he was told work would begin next Tuesday. As he needs running water, he’s been staying with a friend for more than a month. However, Vant Werp says he’s upset that he still has to pay rent for a place with no running water. He says if he doesn’t, the landlord will put his “stuff out on the corner.”
The Argus was made aware of this problem through a news tip from Stormy Ray, a friend of one of the residents. According to the tip, the issue also affects a neighboring church building. Ray, who is wheelchair bound, is a local advocate for disability rights among other issues.
Vant Werp said he moved into his apartment after experiencing tough times personally.
“I was having some other problems and I lost my ID and stuff,” said Vant Werp in a Nov. 15 interview. “I was rather homeless and I managed to rent an apartment there.”
In order to identify the source of the problem, Vant Werp said, a plumber has had to systematically inspect apartments. It’s a process which has left these torn up.
“First on a Saturday, we found out there was a leak, and Sunday the landlady didn’t like the idea that water was just leaking out so she just came over and shut off the water,” he said. “Then the next week they said, ‘We’re going to get a plumber in here next week…’ About the middle of the next week a plumber showed up, and he looked the job over and talked over with the landlady, and I haven’t seen him since.”
To pinpoint the leak, a handyman began digging up floors. After several unsuccessful attempts to find the source fo the leak, Vant Werp said he had to leave it temporarily.
Vant Werp said the landlord has not been forthcoming on helping with off-site accommodations while the repairs are being made, and is in fact paying for such himself.
“The handyman said he would take money out of his own pocket and put me in a motel. And that’s not his job, so I refused it. She [the landlady] won’t cut loose on any of the amount of money I’ve got to pay for rent.”
The ordeal has left him with $9 left over from his monthly paychecks. Noteworthy is that Vant Werp said he has consulted with legal counsel through Legal Aid Services of Oregon, but reports that those he spoke with seemed to empathize more with his property manager than with him.
The Argus reached out to Vant Werp’s property manager, Stephanie Cooke, for answers to these questions. Cooke responded with questions of her own.
“Why does a property manager who has provided exceptional accommodation for her tenants, continually improving and upgrading the premises over the last decade, have to wait weeks and months on end for licensed, competent contractors to be available and have room in their schedule to do the work required to get the plumbing issues resolved?” she replied. “Why is it virtually impossible to find contractors in Ontario who do not have jobs booked out for many weeks, so that issues like these can be tended to in a timely manner? Why does a property manager have to go to Boise, Idaho to find people who are available and willing to do the job in the shortest time-frame possible?”
The Argus reached out to several plumbing companies for comment on the issue. None responded before press time.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.