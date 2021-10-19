ONTARIO — Recently we finished our annual Best of the Western Treasure Valley readers’ choice contest, and during the nomination phase, we asked you if there were any categories you think we missed.
Well, we had a runaway winner for that award. Overwhelmingly, our readers said they wanted to vote for their favorite cannabis retailers.
When we considered it, we thought it made a lot of sense. After all, it has been well over a year ago when governors across the country declared that cannabis and CBD establishments were essential retailers, and they stayed open. And we got through a very strange year, together. These businesses made our comfort and our relief essential to them, so why wouldn’t we give our readers, neighbors and friends the chance to say thank you?
From that now springs the 2021-2022 Best of Ontario Cannabis customers’ choice contest, which rolls out on Oct. 27.
You’ll be able to vote once a day when the ballots open at 4:20 p.m. that day,
through that same time on Nov. 10. Vote often. Your favorites will love you for it, but there’s something in it for you, too: Everyone who votes in at least seven categories on seven different days will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local business of their choice.
All nine Ontario dispensaries have already made the ballot, but there are a lot more categories where you’ll have to write-in your favorites (give us your best shot with spelling). Those getting the most votes will be crowned the winner, and can humbly brag for the next 12 months. So, support your favorites and show them some love daily.
This is your chance to appreciate the Ontario businesses who have made your happiness and self-care a priority during a difficult time for all of us.
