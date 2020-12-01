Who is really in your bubble? Oregon Health Authority: it is safest to limit socializing to the people you live with

This graphic demonstrates how the perception that small social circles minimize the spread of COVID-19 compares to reality. Health officials say potential for exposure to the virus in small groups can be larger than people realize.

Many people have chosen to form social bubbles to keep social contact during the pandemic. While social bubbles can help lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19, they can also give people a false sense of safety. It’s still safest to limit socializing to the people you live with. If you do choose to gather with another household, consider the risks involved.

To understand what your actual risk of COVID-19 exposure is, it’s a good idea to take the time to consider what interactions each bubble member might have outside of the bubble. Consider this example: Ellen thinks her bubble merely includes her brother Greg and her friend Geneva. But Greg attended a birthday gathering with three other people over the weekend and had an in-person work meeting with a colleague. So Ellen’s potential exposure is wider than she thought.

Right now, COVID-19 is surging and threatening hospital capacity in Oregon, but we can still flatten the curve if we stay home, wear a face covering when we go out, and maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from people we don’t live with.

