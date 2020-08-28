ONTARIO
The ballots are set for city council races in Ontario and Nyssa for the General Election in November.
In Ontario where there are three four-year terms to be filled, five candidates have filed, none of whom are incumbents.
They are Sam Baker, Marie Fisher, John Kirby, Eddie Melendez and Kevin Petross. The three candidates who garner the highest number of votes will be elected to those positions.
Norm Crume, Marty Justus and Ron Palomo have chosen not to seek reelection.
Over in Nyssa there will also be five people on the ballot, and they will be vying for one of four seats on the city council. Three of the positions are four-year terms and the fourth is two-year term. There are four seats up for elect every two years.
The five candidates, according to County Clerk Gayle Trotter are Krissy Walker, Douglas Dewar, Ron Edmondson, Patricia Esplain and Roberto Escobeto. Edmondson and Esplin are incumbents serving their first term. Edmondson was appointed to replace Dennis Savage on the council after Savage moved out of town. Susan Walker and Robert DeLeon are not seeking re-election to their positions.
Information was not available on Vale City Council candidates as of press time this morning.
