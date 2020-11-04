WASHINGTON COUNTY
Unofficial results from Washington County voters in Tuesday’s General Election follow.
U.S. OFFICES
PRESIDENT
• Joseph R. Biden (D): 1,073
• Don Blankenship (C): 13
• Rocky ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente (I): 6
• Jo Jorgensen (L): 57
• Brock Pierce (IND): 25
• Donald J. Trump (R): 4,154
• Kanye West (I): 16
U.S. STATE OFFICES
SENATOR
• Natalie M Fleming (I): 104
• Paulette Jordan (D): 1,147
• Jim Risch (R): 4,050
• Ray J. Writz (C): 50
REP (Congress First District)
• Joe Evans (L): 155
• Rudy Soto (D): 1,060
• Russ Fulcher (R): 4,086
IDAHO LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OFFICES
DISTRICT 9 SENATOR
• Abby Lee (R): 4,656
DISTRICT 9 REPRESENTATIVE — Position A
• Ryan Kerby (R): 4,638
DISTRICT 9 REPRESENTATIVE — Position B
• Allen Schmid (D): 1,209
• Judy Boyle (R): 3,996
COUNTY OFFICES
COMMISSIONER — FIRST DISTRICT (4-year term)
• Lyndon Haines (R): 4,719
COMMISSIONER — SECOND DISTRICT (2-year term)
• Nathan ‘Nate’ Marvin (R): 4,632
SHERIFF
• Matthew Thomas (R): 4,641
• Write-in candidates: 274
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
• Delton Walker (R): 4,601
NONPARTISAN BALLOT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGES
• Shall Magistrate David B. Eames of Washington County of the Third Judicial District be retained in office?
Yes: 4,293
No: 527
IDAHO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
• HJR4: (Amends the Idaho Constitution to require that the Senate consist of 35 members, a number which could not then be changed during redistricting).
Yes: 3,534
No: 1,435
