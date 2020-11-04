WASHINGTON COUNTY

Unofficial results from Washington County voters in Tuesday’s General Election follow.

U.S. OFFICES

PRESIDENT

• Joseph R. Biden (D): 1,073

• Don Blankenship (C): 13

• Rocky ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente (I): 6

• Jo Jorgensen (L): 57

• Brock Pierce (IND): 25

• Donald J. Trump (R): 4,154

• Kanye West (I): 16

U.S. STATE OFFICES

SENATOR

• Natalie M Fleming (I): 104

• Paulette Jordan (D): 1,147

• Jim Risch (R): 4,050

• Ray J. Writz (C): 50

REP (Congress First District)

• Joe Evans (L): 155

• Rudy Soto (D): 1,060

• Russ Fulcher (R): 4,086

IDAHO LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OFFICES

DISTRICT 9 SENATOR

• Abby Lee (R): 4,656

DISTRICT 9 REPRESENTATIVE — Position A

• Ryan Kerby (R): 4,638

DISTRICT 9 REPRESENTATIVE — Position B

• Allen Schmid (D): 1,209

• Judy Boyle (R): 3,996

COUNTY OFFICES

COMMISSIONER — FIRST DISTRICT (4-year term)

• Lyndon Haines (R): 4,719

COMMISSIONER — SECOND DISTRICT (2-year term)

• Nathan ‘Nate’ Marvin (R): 4,632

SHERIFF

• Matthew Thomas (R): 4,641

• Write-in candidates: 274

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

• Delton Walker (R): 4,601

NONPARTISAN BALLOT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGES

• Shall Magistrate David B. Eames of Washington County of the Third Judicial District be retained in office?

Yes: 4,293

No: 527

IDAHO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

• HJR4: (Amends the Idaho Constitution to require that the Senate consist of 35 members, a number which could not then be changed during redistricting).

Yes: 3,534

No: 1,435

