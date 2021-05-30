WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Following is a listing of Memorial Day Services that will take place throughout the valley.
ONTARIO
Memorial Day Observance, Evergeen Cemetery, 11 a.m., hosted by American Legion Post No. 67.
NYSSA
Memorial Day Observance, 11 a.m., Hilltop Memorial Cemetery west of Nyssa, hosted by American Legion Post No. 79, speaker will be Mike Carpenter. A second service will follow at River Park at Nyssa, next to the Snake River, to honor veterans lost at sea.
PAYETTE
Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m., Rosedale Cemetery, 10350 Iowa Ave, Payette, hosted by Treasure Valley Military Honors. A second service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m., 1969 N. River Rd., Payette.
Memorial Day Observance, 1 p.m., Lions Park Monument, Highway 52 east of Payette, hosted by Treasure Valley Military Honors and New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 9036.
NEW PLYMOUTH
Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m., Kennedy Cemetery, corner of Blaine St. and Idaho St., New Plymouth, hosted by New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 9036. A second service will follow at Blacks Bridge at 10:30 a.m.
