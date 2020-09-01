When it comes to ag spills, a big issue is slick roadways

ONTARIO
With harvest season well underway, one of the issues crop haulers have to be aware of is any possible shifting or leaking of loads, and to take steps to prevent that from happening.
Under Oregon law, vehicles or combination of vehicles are not to be loaded so that cargo does not drop, shift, leak or escape while being moved down a road or highway.
Cargo must be secured during transport to prevent shifting which may affect stability or maneuverability.
As far as his office is concerned, Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said the biggest issue has been anything that leaves the roadway slick or slippery that can cause an accident involving an unsuspecting motorist.
Although offenses can be subject to a civil liability or traffic citation, they are usually handled by having a conversation with the agricultural driver about the problem, Johnson said, adding that the drivers are usually cooperative.
