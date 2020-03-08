ONTARIO — When it comes to how schools, including colleges and universities are handling their response to COVID-19, the approach is varied, with some major sporting events being cancelled, while high school championship games go on.
Following is what we found out.
College cancellations
College athletics have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. The Northwest Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, which is being held at Everett Community College in Everett, Washington, has been suspended for its first week following just a handful of games. The suspension is due to Everett Community College closing its campus, which a news release from the NWAC states was not based on evidence that any students were in danger in the gym where the tournament was scheduled to take place.
The Treasure Valley Community College men’s basketball team was originally scheduled to play Umpqua Community College in the first round on Friday afternoon. According to a release from the NWAC, all games are being rescheduled and may be moved to a different venue.
Meanwhile, as spring NWAC sports are getting their preseason underway, the NWAC cancelled its inter-regional tournament that was supposed to take place this weekend. The Chukar softball team was scheduled to play in six games over the course of the weekend.
The City of Lacey, Washington, where the tournament was to take place, has cancelled all major crowd activities within the city.
Prep sports unaffected so far
While many college athletes have been left waiting, high schools sports in the area have, so far, been largely unaffected by COVID-19.
The wrestling state tournament for both Oregon and Idaho took place on Feb. 28 and 29 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the Ford Idaho Center in Boise, respectively. Neither tournament was affected by worries about the virus.
On Tuesday, the IHSAA released a statement to confirm that the boys basketball, debate, cheer and dance state championships would all run as originally scheduled. The basketball state tournaments took place from Thursday-Saturday in multiple locations through Ada County, including the Ford Idaho Center.
The IHSAA did mention that it would be taking extra precautions, such as cleaning surfaces at the tournaments and making sure that soap and hand sanitizer stations are made available.
On Wednesday, the OSAA released a memo from Executive Director Peter Weber explaining that the OSAA would also not be making changes to the basketball state tournaments (taking place at multiple locations throughout the state). The 2A tournament took place in two locations in Pendleton, in Umatilla County.
