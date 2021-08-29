Crop alert - wheat

ONTARIO — Wheat growers in Oregon are being warned of a possible thwart of Fusarium Head Blight which can can cause significant yield reduction, and can build up certain types of toxins, including vomitoxin also known as VOM, according to Amanda Hoey, CEO of the Oregon Wheat Commission.

“There are very low thresholds for VOM in food, and wheat rejected due to VOM generally cannot be sold for feed purposes either,” Hoey wrote in an email. “It makes it pretty much a total loss to the grower so early control is important”

But what does early control look like?

“Essentially that recommendation is tillage if planting wheat directly following corn, to break down residue and reduce infection pathways,” Hoey said.

The focus of the message is toward those areas that are moving into wheat production directly from corn so growers can take steps to break down the corn residue to minimize opportunities for the blight to get a hold in the wheat crop.

“Particularly with the limited chemistries available, management controls are an important consideration,” she said.

“If your operation has corn production as an opportunity, it is critical to consider breaking the disease cycle with a non-grass crop following corn. When possible, tillage following the corn rotation before planting wheat is highly encouraged to help bury and break down corn residue and reduce the inoculum sources,”  Hoey wrote, noting the information was compiled from a video about the blight.

