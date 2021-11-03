WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — There are a number of search engines that list college and university scholarship opportunities. In the last edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County, information was detailed on the scholarship search engine provided by Sallie Mae. A second major scholarship search engine is at Scholarships.com. According to the firm, “Scholarships.com has helped students find money for college and learn about the entire financial aid process. We are among the most widely-used and trusted free college scholarship search and financial aid information resources on the internet and have been recognized by high schools, colleges and universities nationwide, among others. We’ve built solid relationships with colleges and universities across the country and want to provide students with the opportunity to not only find free money for college and interact with prospective colleges but to be recruited as well.”
If you choose, you can register for this site by going to scholarships.com and clicking on “Scholarship Search.”
As an alternative, you can view scholarship opportunities without registration by going to scholarships.com and clicking on “Scholarship Directory.”
This directory is divided into a number of categories, including:
• Academic Major
• ACT Score
• Age
• Artistic Ability
• Athletic Ability
• Deadline
• Employer
• Ethnicity
• Financial Need
• Gender
• Grade-Point Average
• Honors Organization
• Military Affiliation
• Number of Scholarships Available
• Physical Disabilities
• Race
• Religion
• Residence State
• SAT Score
• Scholarship Amount
• School Attendance State
• School Year
• Special Attributes
• Student Organization
Within each of these categories are further groupings. For example, there are scores of businesses and occupations listed in the “Employer” category ranging from Wells Fargo to Chevron and from firefighters to roofing contractors.
Within the “Ethnicity” category, there are eight scholarship opportunities listed under the “Native American” grouping and ten scholarship opportunities listed under the “Mexican” grouping.
More than 60 scholarship opportunities are listed for residents of Oregon, while there are more than 35 scholarship opportunities for residents of Idaho. There are more than 25 scholarship opportunities for students attending colleges and universities in Idaho as well as an about equal amount of
scholarship opportunities for students attending colleges and universities in Oregon. Please note that there may be overlap between each of these four categories.
To give you a further perspective, in the “Special Attributes” categories, the following are listed as options:
• Adopted/Foster Child/Orphan;
• Affected by Sept. 11th Attacks;
• Against The Death Penalty;
• Animal/Pet Care Experience;
• Anti-Bullying Advocate/Victim of Bullying;
• Bilingual;
• Birth Mother Placed a Child for Adoption;
• Cancer Patient/Survivor (or Child of);
• Child of Single Parent;
• Credit Union Member;
• Domestic Abuse Victim;
• Duck Calling;
• Environmental Activism;
• Farmer;
• First In Family College Student;
• Greek Life;
• Homeless/Formerly Homeless;
• Left-Handed People;
• LGBTQIA+, Parent LGBTQIA+ or LGBTQIA+ Ally;
• Migrant Worker/Child of Migrant Worker;
• Multiple Birth Sibling (or Parent of);
• National Merit Scholar;
• Quiz Bowl Participant;
• Refugee/Immigrant;
• Returning/Continuing Student;
• Rural Student;
• Single Parent;
• Social Action;
• Student with Dependent Children;
• Study Abroad;
• Tall People;
• Transfer Students;
• Transplant Candidate/Recipient;
• Undocumented/TPS/DACA;
• Vegetarian/Vegan; and
• Veteran or Child of Veteran
In the “Rural Student” grouping, there are more than ten scholarship opportunities. Examples include five NBCC Foundation Rural Scholarships, each in the amount of $8,000, as well as three Beacon Scholarships for Rural America, each in the amount of $1,000.
Detailed requirements are listed for each of the scholarship opportunities. Some scholarships are based on grade point averages, test scores, or specific types of relationships. The dollar amounts and the number of scholarships awarded annually vary depending on the sponsor. Some of these scholarships are listed within several different categories.
The Chronicles Of Malheur County is a news column that details life and activities in the Greater Ontario Area in Oregon and Idaho. Contact Richard M McDonough at newsaboutamerica@gmx.us. © 2021 Richard McDonough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.