BAKER CITY
The Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will showcase the pioneer spirit and settlement of the West throughout October.
Beginning Thursday, the center will shift to its fall operating schedule of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, with free admission and interpretive programs at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
The center’s pet-friendly 4.2-mile trail system is open seven days a week, offering way stations and interpretive signage, intersecting the ruts of the original Oregon Trail at several points.
Visitors can also access the ruts from a roadside pullout on Hwy. 86 leading to an easy 180-foot trail.
Celebrate Frontier Day Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and learn more about the settlement of eastern Oregon, which exploded after prospector Henry Griffin struck gold in 1861 just south of Baker City in what is now known as Griffin Gulch. See gold panning and blacksmithing demonstrations, along with living history tours of a stamp mill once used to crush mined material to extract metal ore.
Family friendly activities and programs showcasing the many birds of the sagebrush desert will be offered for World Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meet adopted wild horses and learn more about them at Wild Horse Day, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In addition to adopters and their horses, watch training demonstrations, and talk to BLM specialists about wild horse management on public lands. Summer, a started 5-year-old from the Beaty Butte Wild Horse Training Facility in Lake County, will be available for adoption.
Don’t miss exploring how cutting-edge technological advances of the 1800s made the grueling overland journey easier for later emigrants. The self-guided “Tech on the Trek” exhibit covers everything from innovations in wagon design to advances in food preservation. Located in the Flagstaff Gallery, it is open during regular center hours through Nov. 1.
While visiting, we strongly encourage all visitors to make smart decisions and follow Centers for Disease Control and State of Oregon guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include:
• Practice social distancing by maintaining two wagon wheels (6 feet) between you and others visiting the center.
• Wear cloth face coverings, like bandanas, where social distancing is difficult (except for those who are under age 2 or have trouble breathing).
• Wash your hands often. While you’re outdoors, use hand sanitizers.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Most importantly, stop the wagon train and stay at home if you don’t feel well.
The center is located just outside Baker City, Ore. Take Exit 302 from Interstate 84 onto Oregon Highway 86 eastbound for five miles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.