What's in a name? Streets named after flowers in Fruitland

FRUITLAND — Syringa Springs is a neighborhood in Fruitland. Streets throughout this residential community are named after flowering plants and trees. The residential development as well as two of its streets — Syringa Springs Drive and Syringa Falls Court — were named after the state flower of Idaho. Mike Smith, co-owner of Agile Homes, noted that “there is a modest man-made waterfall within the housing development.” He explained that the site for this neighborhood was formerly farmland.
“The Syringa (Philadelphus lewisii) was designated the state flower of Idaho by the legislature in 1931,” according to a statement from the Office of the Secretary of State of Idaho. “The species name ‘lewisii’ honors Meriwether Lewis of the Lewis and Clark expedition. Lewis wrote of the plant in his journal. It is a branching shrub growing 3 to 10 feet tall, with clusters of white, fragrant flowers. The blossoms are similar to the mock orange. It grows in open coniferous forests, at forest edge and in moist draws in drier regions providing good coverage for wildlife. Native Americans used its branches for bows, arrows, and cradles.”
Honeysuckle Avenue was named after the Honeysuckle flowering plant. The Federal government considers this plant to be an invasive species. “Honeysuckles were first introduced to the United States in the early 1900s,” according to a statement from the National Park Service. “At the time, the only things people knew about these foreign plants were that they produced sweet-smelling flowers and helped to prevent soil erosion. It wasn’t until the honeysuckles began to spread far beyond their origin, that people realized these pretty plants had a much darker side.”
“Honeysuckles work together to aggressively outgrow and crowd out slower growing plants,” the statement continued. “Honeysuckles produce bright red berries that are eaten by birds. Once eaten, the seeds pass through the bird’s digestive systems and are released through their droppings. This spreads seeds much further than the plants could on their own. These berries are like candy for the birds, being high in sugar and with little nutritional value. Just like with people, eating too many of these ‘sweets’ can make the birds sick over time.”
Lilac Street was named after the Lilac bush. The Natural Resources Conservation Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (NRCS of the USDA) indicated the common Lilac is found in Oregon. The Lilac is the state flower of New York, while the Purple Lilac is the state flower of New Hampshire.
Magnolia Avenue was named after the Magnolia flowering tree. This flower is the state flower of Louisiana and Mississippi; Mississippi is known as the “Magnolia State.”
Orchid Avenue was named after the Orchid flower. The NRCS of the USDA reported that a variety of species of Orchids are found in Idaho and Oregon. The Giant Helleborine Orchid, for example, is found in the Payette National Forest.
Poppy Street was named after the Poppy flower. Both Idaho and Oregon have a number of types of poppies that grow within the states, according to the NRCS of the USDA. California has the California Poppy as its state flower.
Zinnia Street was named after the Zinnia flower. Zinnias come in a multitude of colors, from bright hues to muted shades. This flowering plant is an annual; it can re-bloom a number of times during summer months. The University of Idaho reported that zinnias grow throughout southern Idaho, including in the Treasure Valley. “Some annual flowers [including zinnias] can withstand hot, dry growing conditions,” according to a statement from the University “and still provide attractive foliage and/or flowers.”
We’ll discuss further background about the names of streets that highlight four types of trees near Payette in the next edition of The Chronicles Of Malheur County.
The Chronicles Of Malheur County is a news column that details life and activities in the Greater Ontario Area in Oregon and Idaho. Please contact Richard M McDonough at newsaboutamerica@gmx.us. © 2021 Richard McDonough.
