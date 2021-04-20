What's happening on legislative bills we're following?

ONTARIO
The Oregon House voted Monday to increase the amount of time people living in homeless camps are to be notified when their camps are being closed down and they have to be moved.
House Bill 3124 now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, sponsor of the bill, said although current rule is 24 hours. Some communities already follow the 72 hour-notification, which allows people more time to find a new locations and find out where their personal items will be stored.
“It makes sense,” Lively said of the bill, noting it is not just matter of having an address but how are people are treated.
He said the bill does allow for instances or emergencies when camps need to be closed quicker and shorter notification times.
House Bill 2510, which would require firearms be secured with a trigger or cable lock, locked in a gun safe or room, was to be debated on the House floor Monday, but was moved to April 26 at the request of the sponsor. There was no explanation.
Up for a vote today is House Bill 3273, sponsored by Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, that would ban the release of booking photos by law enforcement agencies in most circumstances.
Up for a third reading on Wednesday in the Senate, is a bill sponsored by Senate President Peter Courtney which would allow some types of affordable housing to be placed on land not zoned for residential uses.
At bill sponsored by Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, SB 19, had its second reading today, to be followed up by a third reading and floor action Wednesday in the Senate.
The bill would require the “state to transfer title and assets of closed state correctional institution to county,” according to the bill summary.” Both bills now go to House.
Also going to the House is a bill the Findley co-spsonored, and passed Thursday in the Senate, SB 391, which “authorizes county to allow owner of lot or parcel within rural residential zone to construct one accessory dwelling unit on lot or parcel, subject to certain restrictions.”
