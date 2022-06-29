Purchase Access

VALE – The Vale 4th of July Rodeo is Friday through Monday, with pre rodeo events taking place each night at 7 p.m., followed by the grand entry and main performance at 7:45 p.m. However, there are several other things happening for Oregon Trail Days.

On Friday, the events will be:

• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Vale City Library opens up for the Scholastic Book Fair. 

• At 10:15 am, the Vale City Library begins story time. 

• From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Vale City Pool opens up for public swimming.

• From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Exzacht Sewing and Alterations begins the Quilt show.

• From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Vale City Pool begins the next Open Swim.

• At 9 p.m., Mal’s Diner begins the “Take it to the Streets” Dance.

On Saturday, the events will be:

• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Vale City Library Opens for the Scholastic Book Fair.

• From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wadleigh Park will have Vendors.

• From 11 a.m to 4 p.m., ExZacht Sewing and Alterations begins the Quilt Show.

• From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Vale City Pool opens for its open swim.

• From 6 p.m to 8 p.m., The Vale City Pool begins its second open swim.

• At 9 p.m., Mal’s Diner reprises the “Take it to the Streets” Dance.

On Sunday, the events will be:

• At 8:30 a.m., at Cottonwood Park the Volleyball Tournament will begin.

• From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Wadleigh Park will have vendors. 

• At 8 p.m, the Rodeo begins its Suicide Race.

On Monday, the events will be:

• From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Lions Club Breakfast is hosted at Wadleigh Park.

•  At 8:30 a.m, The Vale City Pool will be hosting the Vale Independence Run, which is a 1 mile, 5k and 10k Event.

• From 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., The Car Show and Shine will be hosted at Wadleigh Park.

• From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wadleigh Park will have Vendors.

• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ExZacht Sewing and Alterations will be hosting the Quilt Show.

• At 5 p.m. there will be the Vale 4th of July Parade. Line up at the VHS Building at 4:30 to 4:45.

• From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Vale City pool will begin their Open Swim. 

For More information Contact the Vale Chamber of Commerce at Vale.chamber.or@gmail.com, or at (208)615-9399.



