What would you want in the Tater Tots Trail?

Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking a grant to improve its right-of-way on the East Idaho Avenue underpass near Walmart. That is pictured here in 2019, after the city did an extensive clean-up of the area. The underpass is part of the proposed 3-mile Tater Tots Trail, which will begins at the city’s water treatment plant and end at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84, traveling alongside the Snake River.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — An ad hoc committee for the city of Ontario is seeking feedback from citizens regarding how or whether they would use a proposed 3-mile trail alongside the Snake River. Additionally, city officials recently found out the state is getting ready to improve its area of the proposed Tater Tots Trail.

The Tater Tots Trail Ad Hoc Committee has launched a community survey and aims to review the results at its March 22 meeting. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/TaterTrailQnA. It includes such questions as how important walking and biking access is, how likely a person is to use the trail and what users would like to see in it.



