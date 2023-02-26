What would you want in the Tater Tots Trail?

Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking a grant to improve its right-of-way on the East Idaho Avenue underpass near Walmart. That is pictured here in 2019, after the city did an extensive clean-up of the area. The underpass is part of the proposed 3-mile Tater Tots Trail, which will begins at the city’s water treatment plant and end at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84, traveling alongside the Snake River.
ONTARIO — An ad hoc committee for the city of Ontario is seeking feedback from citizens regarding how or whether they would use a proposed 3-mile trail alongside the Snake River. Additionally, city officials recently found out the state is getting ready to improve its area of the proposed Tater Tots Trail.
The Tater Tots Trail Ad Hoc Committee has launched a community survey and aims to review the results at its March 22 meeting. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/TaterTrailQnA. It includes such questions as how important walking and biking access is, how likely a person is to use the trail and what users would like to see in it.
The ad hoc committee came about as part of grant funding from National Parks Service — Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance to help with developing a plan. The award is an in-kind grant to the city to help with planning and developing the trail project. In 2021, city officials told a U.S. lawmaker’s representative that the estimated cost of the trail was $5 million, with $750,000 being sought for the design phase from National Parks Service.
“Our goal is to create a plan for a trail along the Snake River in Ontario, called the ‘Tater Tots Trail,’ to celebrate a unique part of Ontario’s history,” reads information from the committee’s chairman Antonio Sunseri.
He said the information from the survey will help the committee, which is partnering with the National Park Service, in finding out what the community wants to see out of the project.
In related news, City Manager Dan Cummings informed members of Ontario City Council during their meeting this month that Oregon Department of Transportation officials had emailed him seeking a letter of support from the city to go after a grant for work on an underpass on East Idaho Avenue.
During the meeting, Cummings told the council it wasn’t clear what underpass they were talking about and that it could be the railroad underpass. The council made a motion for Mayor Deborah Folden to sign a letter of support once Cummings researched it more.
On Tuesday, he confirmed with the Argus that ODOT officials were referring to the Tater Tots Trail under-crossing at East Idaho Avenue which strictly on the portion of ODOT’s right-of-way.
The grant ODOT is seeking would help get their portion of the trail improved to connect to the entire trail when it’s ready.
“I don’t have all the details of exactly what they are going out for at this point and time, if it is just that section [under the bridge], or if it includes connecting up to the sidewalks on top,” Cummings said.
He said if they did the connections to the sidewalk it would “be significant,” and that it could be used before the trail was ready for people to take a short-loop walk down by the Snake River and cross under, coming up the other side.
Cummings noted the grant funding ODOT was seeking wouldn’t be allocated until 2025.
“That would be great,” he said, noting that it might be more feasible to “piece and part that trail together.”
“Even if we do have funds to build it all at once, I don’t want us to build something we don’t have funding to maintain,” Cummings said. “We ran into that in the past with the pool and golf course.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.