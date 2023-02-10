VALE — Mayor Tom Vialpando of Vale was happy to announce at the Vale City Council’s most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 24 that this year’s “If I Were Mayor …” contest is now underway and open for submissions.
Vialpando gave more details in an email received on Feb. 8.
“The Vale City Council is inviting local students to share their creative ideas about what they would do if they were mayor of Vale. The “If I Were Mayor…” Student Contest is held in partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) and is open to all students who reside within the Vale School District boundaries and are enrolled in school or being home-schooled for the 2022-2023 year,” he said.
Vialpando then explained how entries can be submitted to Vale City Hall “in one of three categories.” For students in grades 4-5, the entry submission is a poster; for students in grades 6-8, the entry submission is an essay; and for high school students (grades 9-12) a digital media presentation is the entry submission requirement. For digital media presentations, contest rules state that only videos will be accepted, “MP4 or online video format” according to the Oregon Mayor’s Association website.
“The winner of each category will receive $100 from the city and then be submitted into the statewide competition. First place statewide winning students in each of the three categories will win $500,” he said.
The Oregon Mayors Association's Summer Conference in Hood River on Aug. 10 — 12 will be where the students will be receiving their prizes. All of the winners will be contacted in June to set up travel arrangements.
“Completed submissions must be received at Vale City Hall by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28,” said Vialpando.
He then described how the entries will be evaluated by the Vale City Council based on “based on creativity, clarity/sincerity of thought and subject relevancy.”
“The young people are the future leaders of Vale and we look forward to their entries and ideas for what they would do if they were mayor,” said Vialpando.
