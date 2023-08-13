ONTARIO — Staff, board and the CEO at Pioneer Place are trying to come up with solutions to keep doors open at the skilled nursing facility, with board member John Nalivka saying, “We’re kind of beyond a BandAid point.”
He was explaining that is the reason for a special town hall meeting on Wednesday at the Vale Senior Center. It will begin at 6 p.m. and Malheur Enterprise Les Zaitz will be moderating the session. Pioneer Place CEO Corey Crimson, staff members and the board will be there to address key issues and answer questions, and are hopeful for “a large turnout with hopes of generating a good discussion.
“The financial challenges we face at Pioneer Place are fairly deep and go beyond — it’s issues we’re going to have to come up with solutions for,” Nalivka said.
Over the past couple of years, Pioneer Place has gone to the Malheur County Court to seek assistance with funding , with costs having gone through the roof since the COVID-19 pandemic.
They used to have an emergency fund that had money donated to Pioneer Place by a family. They used that and other funding to fill in the gaps when they occurred, Nalivka said.
“But from June of 2021 to December of 2021, as a result of COVID, we went through $600,000,” he said.
This was due to related costs such as personal protective equipment and other pandemic requirements, as well as staff turnover.
“The last couple of years, we’ve had to maintain staffing with travel nurses, that’s not cheap,” Nalivka said.
Pioneer Place is an assisted living facility, but also has a skilled nursing facility which is the only one in three counties, including Malheur, Grant and Harney. The nonprofit has one taxing district, which is in Malheur County. That district includes everywhere in the county except Ontario and Nyssa. But it’s worth noting that people from Ontario and Nyssa can reside there or go through the skilled nursing portion of facility.
As such, one of the potential solutions being considered by officials is to possibly expand the health district to include Ontario, which Nalivka pointed out is the population base of Malheur County.
He said that there are a couple of other solution-based ideas, including a higher rate for future residents at the assisted living portion of the facility. But there is also hope community members will attend the town hall meeting to learn about the issues faced and to help offer ideas for solutions.
“Everybody has a stake in this,” Nalivka said. “To us it’s extremely important. To keep this facility operating in Vale. People depend on it,” he said.
He noted that Pioneer Place is not the only skilled nursing facility that has this problem, saying “it’s across the board,” and clarifying that it has a lot to do with Medicaid reimbursements being much lower than services cost. He did however say Medicaid just raised the daily reimbursement rate to $480 for skilled nursing.
He noted that some people don’t realize that skilled nursing facility has a turnover in clients, as they leave after they have finished rehabilitation, having often ended up there to avoid an extended and more-expensive stay at a hospital.
And even if there aren’t people in the skilled nursing facility, they have to keep a certain staff ratio for when people do go into the facility.
“Typically in rural America, people think if you’re not using someone, let them go,” he said, noting that’s not an option for skilled nursing facilities.
Furthermore, the total cost for employees with salary and benefits is close to $3 million a year.
Aside from the issue of where is the next nearest place a loved one would have to go, if the facility in Vale were to close, there is the issue that Malheur Drug, the pharmacy in Vale, would “take a big hit,” according to Nalivka, who said the Vale pharmacy supplies all the prescription medications used at Pioneer Place.
“We feel a strong commitment to having a facility in Vale,” he said, noting there are some real downsides if no solutions can be found. “We saw how quickly Presbyterian Place closed, which was a result of financial problems. Maybe they didn’t try to solve it like we’re trying.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.