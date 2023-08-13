ONTARIO — Staff, board and the CEO at Pioneer Place are trying to come up with solutions to keep doors open at the skilled nursing facility, with board member John Nalivka saying, “We’re kind of beyond a BandAid point.”

He was explaining that is the reason for a special town hall meeting on Wednesday at the Vale Senior Center. It will begin at 6 p.m. and Malheur Enterprise Les Zaitz will be moderating the session. Pioneer Place CEO Corey Crimson, staff members and the board will be there to address key issues and answer questions, and are hopeful for “a large turnout with hopes of generating a good discussion.



