This is a view of F Street in Vale, just west of Vale High School. A new sidewalk was installed on one side of the street, between the high school and elementary school in 2019. A new project out for bid would do a similar upgrade to D and F streets.

VALE

Bids are being sought on safe route to school project between Vale’s Elementary School on E Street West, and it’s high school and middle schools, which are situated off Viking Drive. The project would add sidewalks on one side each of D and F streets to give students a safe place to walk out of traffic.

Safe Routes to School is a statewide program of the Oregon Department of Transportation and this project has included in the State Transportation Improvement Plan.

It was also announced during Tuesday’s Vale City Council meeting that Dwight Keller has been appointed interim airport manager replacing Monty Bixby who resigned, saying he did not have time to give the position. Keller will be in that position until a new airport manager is hired.

The council took action to vacate an alley in the vicinity of the where a Dollar General Store is to be located. A public hearing was held, in which there was no opposition expressed. The store is being located at the intersection of Washington Street West and Holland Street North. Because the two votes were unanimous the ordinance vacating the alley was approved in one session.

A Dollar General Store is also going to be put in Nyssa.

