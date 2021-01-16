VALE
The Vale School District Board, at its regular meeting on Wednesday night, covered topics that included the adoption of a curriculum pertaining to social and emotional health and suicide prevention and addressing an athletics vacancy.
In an email on Friday afternoon, Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride, provided details related to these topics.
Basketball coach vacancy
The departure of Head Girls Basketball Coach Jason Johnson, whose resignation from the position was accepted at the meeting, means there is an athletics vacancy which McBride explained further.
“We have not advertised for the position. At this time, basketball is one of the sports that is currently prohibited by the Governor and [Oregon Health Authority]. Additionally, according to the modified OSAA schedule, the first day of basketball practice is not until May 10. As a result, there is not an immediate need to fill the vacancy,” she wrote.
Coping resources for students
McBride said that the Board of Directors adopted two curricula that are helpful for emotional development and resources for coping with difficult situations.
“The Board of Directors adopted Character Strong and Sources of Strength. Character Strong provides lessons that teach social and emotional learning and character development traits. Sources of Strength provides evidence-based instruction in regard to suicide, violence, bullying, and substance abuse. Increasing student access to mental health support was identified as a goal for the Vale School District prior to the pandemic,” wrote McBride.
She said that “the District prioritized mental health when developing its Student Investment Account Plan.” McBride continued by saying that funds from that account are what will be used to purchase the curriculum.
