Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Homelessness

What to know about Ontario's plan for camping on public property

It designates a site on southeast end of the city

What to know about the city’s plan for camping on public property

Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings points to a pond that is nearby a site for a future park per the city’s Master Parks Plan. For now, the city has designated 2.8 acres of an area nearby the pond for homeless people to camp on per new state laws that go into effect July 1. However, due to protected wetlands there and for safety reasons, Cummings says the pond be will be fenced off.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor's Note

This is the first in a three-part series. Up next: The plan is ‘a living document.’

ONTARIO — This week, Ontario joined the cities and counties in Oregon setting their own rules related to when, where and how homeless people can sit, lie down, sleep or stay warm and dry outdoors on public property, as well as the removal of campsites. Such rules are being adopted by those seeking to supersede the state’s new law, which begins July 1.

A key factor with Ontario’s rule is that it designates a 2.8-acre site as an alternative spot for homeless people to camp. The reason: the advice of the city attorney. His interpretation of the new state law establishing when, where and how homeless people can camp on public property leaves the city open to legal risks if not handled carefully. The law doesn’t specifically state an alternative site is required. However, due to the phrase “objectively reasonable,” some worry that having police officers move homeless people along without an alternative place to go could lead to legal action. This is because the state is wading into new territory regarding how to handle homelessness, while taking into consideration the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Martin v. Boise. The court affirmed the ruling in September of 2022 in an opinion issued in Johnson v. City of Grants Pass.



Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred