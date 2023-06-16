What to know about Ontario's plan for camping on public property

Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings points to a pond that is nearby a site for a future park per the city’s Master Parks Plan. For now, the city has designated 2.8 acres of an area nearby the pond for homeless people to camp on per new state laws that go into effect July 1. However, due to protected wetlands there and for safety reasons, Cummings says the pond be will be fenced off.
ONTARIO — This week, Ontario joined the cities and counties in Oregon setting their own rules related to when, where and how homeless people can sit, lie down, sleep or stay warm and dry outdoors on public property, as well as the removal of campsites. Such rules are being adopted by those seeking to supersede the state’s new law, which begins July 1.
A key factor with Ontario’s rule is that it designates a 2.8-acre site as an alternative spot for homeless people to camp. The reason: the advice of the city attorney. His interpretation of the new state law establishing when, where and how homeless people can camp on public property leaves the city open to legal risks if not handled carefully. The law doesn’t specifically state an alternative site is required. However, due to the phrase “objectively reasonable,” some worry that having police officers move homeless people along without an alternative place to go could lead to legal action. This is because the state is wading into new territory regarding how to handle homelessness, while taking into consideration the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Martin v. Boise. The court affirmed the ruling in September of 2022 in an opinion issued in Johnson v. City of Grants Pass.
With the exception of the city’s designated site, camping will be prohibited on any city property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Before the city removes a campsite from other city owned property, notice will be posted at entrances that “can reasonably be identified.” The notice will be posted 72 hours ahead of time; it will be in English and Spanish; and it will include contact information about where their property will be stored for a minimum of 30 days.
The city’s new rule is effective 30 days from June 13.
City staff and council members want to the public to know what they are doing and why. Following are some of the top factors to keep in mind about the new camping regulations and campsite removal policy.
A ‘learning curve’
The plan is not to have police just start removing people who are illegally camped once the ordinance kicks in. Ontario Police Department will be taking “baby steps” at first. That’s what City Manager Dan Cummings told the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. There will be a “learning curve,” he said, with the city starting out “slow and careful.”
“We don’t need any big lawsuits,” Cummings said.
After warning and education periods are over, those who have been contacted by police multiple times will get a ticket of up to $250.
Penalties will ultimately be assessed by Malheur County Justice Court, said Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai. He said he would have to educate the court system and meet with the District Attorney “in the event those citations are coming down the pipe and not being handled fairly.”
If that happens, the city will have to come up with a system used in the past on repeat offenders.
“It is very challenging,” Iwai said.
The goal is trying to be humane and keeping mental health at top of mind. This will include making contact and trying to get people linked up with community based organizations. In turn, those entities would connect people to needed services. Those not interested in help will be told about the site where they will be allowed to camp. Cummings in an interview on Wednesday afternoon said he hoped those who don’t want help will eventually change their mind.
Councilor Ken Hart asked Iwai if OPD would be proactive with the rule, saying “we’re adding more officers.”
But Iwai reminded the council that OPD has been understaffed since before and after his arrival in 2022. He said they are working through staffing and scheduling deficiencies just to maintain calls for service. With two new officers filling old gaps, the city so far has actually added only one new officer.
However, there is a plan, which Iwai provided input for. He said it will be a process to ease into requiring partnering with community based organizations and more money, as officers will be doing homeless outreach. Furthermore, as more caseloads are handled, Iwai said moving toward new systems for records management and computer-aided dispatch will be needed.
Concerted effort but action in silos
The city rules pertain only to city rights of way and city property.
In Malheur County, the county and cities are trying to craft plans that work well together, with City Manager Dan Cummings having been in regular communication with County Attorney Stephanie Williams. However, Cummings says that one thing he wants to make very clear is that the city can only deal with city owned property. OPD cannot move people to or from county- or state-owned property and vice-versa. It’s worth clarifying there is nothing the city can do to stop any homeless person from camping at the designated site, even if they move over from other publicly owned property.
Cummings said it’s important for the general public to know this.
The county right of ways will be listed as no camping areas for public safety.
“Which is good news for the city of Ontario, because within the urban growth area we have several camps in the county right of way, and until this ordinance is in place, they didn’t have a means to remove,” Cummings said.
Furthermore, “if it is private property, the only way we can address it is the private property owner will have to file trespass,” he said.
Cummings clarified that if the private property is in the city’s urban growth boundary, that trespass request would have to be done through the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. That doesn’t mean that OPD won’t show up to assist the county, Cummings explained.
“There’s nothing we can do about it,” he said. “Our ordinance can only apply to city limits.”
Council President John Kirby said for him, an issue is “visibility.” While the city’s property is just off paved roads, it is not “in the heart of public services,” he said. This includes such services as Malheur County Justice Court and Health Department and Treasure Valley Community College, he said.
“We’ll get blamed for not removing homeless [people] from public sites like that and that is my concern,” he said, adding he felt that needed to be expressed publicly.
Cummings also explained that due to its large footprint, the county plan is the reverse of the city’s as it is a list of where people can not go. He said, it would then be up to a person to find county property that was open and go to it.
Without speaking too far for the county, he said the county owns a couple pieces of property that they have been in communication with Cummings and nonprofits about.
“And they hope a nonprofit will step up and manage one of those properties,” he said.
Smaller towns, such as Vale and Nyssa, which also are adopting their own rules, might not have a property designated for camping at this time. However, Cummings said they could be waiting to handle that on an as-needed basis.
