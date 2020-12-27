SALEM
COVID-19 vaccines are finally beginning to arrive in Oregon, and many are anxiously awaiting their turn to get a vaccination of their own. But new vaccines create new questions.
While you may have had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine in the past, that does not necessarily mean you will have a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines, you should talk with your health-care provider about whether a COVID-19 vaccination will be safe for you. However, those who have a history of allergies to food, pets, venom, environmental factors, latex or oral medications may still get vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also put safeguards in place to ensure that, in the instance someone does experience a severe allergic reaction as a result of a COVID-19 vaccination, the person receives immediate medical care. For instance, people with a history of severe allergic reactions will be monitored for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, as opposed to the standard 15 minutes for those without a history of severe reaction.
To learn more about severe allergic reactions and the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccines and Severe Allergic Reactions webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.