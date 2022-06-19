What to expect at Vale 4th of July Rodeo

VALE — The Vale 4th of July Rodeo is around the corner and those wanting to enter rodeo events will be able to do so starting Monday.
Registration begins at noon Monday and goes through 9 p.m. June 28.
The events will include:
• Mutton Bustin’, for ages 3 to 7 with a 60 pound weight limit, is $20. Helmet and vest are required, and one entry per rider. This is a Pre-Rodeo event.
• Steer Riding, for ages 9 to 14, is $25. Helmet and vest are required, and one entry per rider. This is also a Pre-Rodeo event.
• Wild Cow Milking requires a 2-person team and an entry fee of $100 per team.
• Ranch Hand Saddle Bronc is limited to 6 riders per night and the entry is $170 per person. The entries are filled on a first come, first served basis.
The Suicide Race starts at July 3, and people can enter until 6 p.m. on that day. The entry fee is $100 up to 10 p.m. on July 2, and $200 after that. Your horse must pass a veterinarian check along with being sound and shod. Contestants will depart the rodeo grounds for the Vale Butte at 7 p.m. Pre-register for the Suicide Race at (541) 216-1668.
There is no entry fee for the Pig scramble, and there is no limit on entries. There are two age groups including:
• 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade
• 6th, 7th, and 8th grade
The age groups are based on grades for the upcoming school year. The scrambles will be prior to the rodeo on July 2 and July 4 for each age group.
Rodeo week kicks off on June 29 at 6 p.m with the Grand Marshal barbecue honoring Dave and Bonnie Westerberg as the Grand Marshal. The community is invited to attend the event at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S. The cost is $5 per person, with ages 5 and younger being free. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and chorizos. people can have the opportunity to meet this year’s rodeo queen contestants.
From July 1-4, there will be pre-rodeo at 7 p.m., grand entry at 7:45 p.m. and the main event at 8 p.m.
Other events include:
• Slack on June 30 at 6 pm. (this is a free admission event)
• Suicide Race on July 3 at 8 p.m.
• Parade on July 4 at 5 p.m.
• Queen Coronation on July 4 at 7 p.m.
• For more information on local events (i.e. Mutton Busting, Wild Cow Milking, and Suicide Race), phone (541) 216-1668.
For any other information, visit valerodeo.com or on their Facebook at Vale 4th of July Rodeo.
