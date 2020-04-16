ONTARIO — A shift in the weather has caused odor issues at the City of Ontario’s wastewater treatment plant, and the wind has helped drift the matter toward the attention of residents.
According to a news release from the city, the odors are caused by “seasonal water temperature changes that bring decomposing biosolid gases to the lagoon surface.”
The city has committed funds to remove the biosolids build-up later this year. Until then, staff are working to address the issue by “implementing all available mitigation measures” in the near term.
Once the removal of the build-up happens, it is believed the odor issues will be solved.
In April of 2019, the City of Ontario’s wastewater treatment plant experienced a “biological overload,” which was coupled with the same odor issues.
“The City appreciates the patience of the community as we remedy this problem,” reads the release.
