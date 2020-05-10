PAYETTE COUNTY — For those voters who have not yet received or submitted their ballots, Payette County Clerk Betty Dressen has provided a list of candidates for county positions.
The following county seats are running unopposed.
Georgia Hanigan - County Commissioner, First District, Republican
Marc S. Shigeta - County Commissioner, Second District, Republican
Ross Pittman - Prosecuting Attorney, Republican
Andrew “Andy” Creech - Sheriff, Republican
At the state level, both District 9 State Representatives, Judy Boyle, Seat B, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, Seat A, R-New Plymouth, are up for reelection. Boyle confirmed via email on April 29 she is running unopposed. Kerby is opposed by Fruitland resident Jim Smith.
