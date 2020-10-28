WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho and Oregon recently increasing restrictions on gathering sizes — with the latter including mask guidance for outdoor spaces now, too — Halloween will go on throughout the Western Treasure Valley, including an assortment of the normal trunk-or-treat and merchant offerings.
Due to COVID, the Drexel H. Foundation is offering its scary movie flicks on its website, rather than at the Rex Theater in downtown Vale. Those can be found on the video tab at www.thedrexelfoundation.org.
The Payette Chamber says participating businesses on Main Street in Payette will be offering candy for trick-or-treaters who stop in.
And an assortment of groups will be hosting in-person celebrations. A roundup follows of public events taking place over the next several days to celebrate harvest and Halloween.
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
5 to 7 p.m.: Boys & Girls Club of Payette present Spooktacular Night at the Club. The event will include a trunk-or-treat, activity booths and haunted house. It will be hosted at the Payette Clubhouse, 1222 First Ave. S., Payette.
5 to 7 p.m.: Sugey America Benitez presents a trunk-or-treat in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club of Ontario in the parking lot of the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
6 to 9 p.m.: Bluebird Express Car Wash presents The Tunnel of Terror. The Halloween-themed car wash will enable customers to stay in their cars while staff “scare the dirt off their vehicles,” which will include kid-friendly scares, too. All proceeds from the $15 entry fee will go toward Giggles & Grace early learning center. The carwash is at 1315 S.E. First Ave. in Ontario.
SATURDAY, Oct. 31 — HALLOWEEN
4 to 6 p.m.: Sunrise Christian Church, at 968 S.W. 30th Street in Ontario, will present a trunk-or-treat. Changes to the annual event include measures, such as social distancing, sanitizing stations and more.
4 p.m.: Nyssa Police and Fire departments will present a trunk-or-treat in front of the police department, at 14 S. Third St. There will be unopened candy, and decorations and emergency apparatus and equipment will be on display.
4 to 6 p.m.: A Halloween maze constructed of hay bales will be set up at Atkinson Dental, 130 Court St. S., for children to work their way through. Candy will be available.
5 to 7 p.m.: A community harvest party on Main Street in Nyssa will include games and other activities, including live music by Poison Creek on stage at Memorial Park. Attendees are encouraged to grab some food at local restaurants and sit down at one of the tables that will be provided along with chairs and listen to the music. There will also be a community trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Community members are urged to back up their cars on the street and fill them with candy to share with trick-or-treaters. Attendes are reminded to follow social distance guidelines.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: American Legion Post No. 67, it’s Auxiliary Unit, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 67 and American Legion Riders, will present a trunk-or-treat in the Veteran’s Hall parking lot at 25 N.W. Eighth St., Ontario. Masks and social distancing are required, and guests are asked to enter from the east side.
6 to 9 p.m.: Bluebird Express Car Wash continues its Tunnel of Terror.
8 p.m.: Weiser’s Duck Soup Radio Brigade will present a dramatic audio-only performance of “War of the Worlds” in podcast style. The classic radio play drama is touted as “the most controversial event in broadcast history,” the original broadcast was in 1938 by Orson Welles. While the broadcast was meant to be entertainment, thousands of listeners believed an alien invasion was real and attempted to flee. You’ve been warned, so you’ll have no need to do anything other than sit back and listen to it in the comfort of home. Tickets are free, but must be reserved online at https://www.waroftheworldsshow.com/.
