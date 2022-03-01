What kind of services should a new health clinic offer?

The electronic reader-board at Valley Family Health Care's location in Payette is pictured in August of 2021. The entity is aiming to open up a fourth clinic soon, which will be located in Ontario. The community is urged to give feedback during a listening session on Thursday.
ONTARIO — Valley Family Health Care is planning to open its fourth clinic soon, and it will be located in Ontario. As such, officials are seeking community feedback on what services should be provided there.
A listening session is planned from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is urged to attend the event, which will be at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St.
Part of the funding to pay for the new clinic comes from federal COVID-19 relief funding. Valley Family was awarded $462,970 in American Rescue Plan Act rural payments in December of 2021. The funding was provided to those who served the rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare beneficiaries, during the pandemic.
In December, Valley Family Health Care Chief Executive Officer Tim Heinze said the ARPA funding had been received and that it was possible it would go toward a new clinic. The location is expected to be on the corner of Fortner Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue. This is near the former Presbyterian Community Care Center, which is currently being renovated to create affordable housing.
A new clinic would help alleviate some of the demand and provide the entity the opportunity to “reach new vulnerable populations” that would be targeted by the affordable housing project. Heinze noted that area had a lot of needs, including for individuals with transportation challenges.
He said the demand for care at Valley Family’s medical, women’s and pediatric clinics, all in Ontario, have burgeoned in recent years, noting that the pandemic had caused “nearing or exceeding capacity at certain times.”
In December, Heinze said the estimated cost to build the new clinic would be about $2.4 million.
The ARPA funds will enable Valley Family not to rely so much on operational income or reserves to fund it, he said.
