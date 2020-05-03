ONTARIO — The pilot program for the temporary emergency pilot homeless shelter project in Ontario has reached its scheduled end of April 30. The project, which was a collaborative effort between the City of Ontario, Community in Action and Origins Faith Community, was intended as a winter shelter for the homeless.
The project was not intended to extend past the April 30 deadline, however, the topic of an extension for the project was brought up at the April 9 City Council Work Session. During the public comments portion of the session, opposition for an extension was voiced by members of the community and Nichols Accounting Group, whose office is located next door to the shelter project. During the work session, Mayor Riley Hill reminded the community that this project was to be a winter shelter and that winter has already passed.
Barb Higinbotham, Executive Director of Community in Action, provided further insight into the closure and what it means for people being housed at the temporary shelter.
“It’s a sad day for the residents who remain. Heather [Echeveste] and her team have worked hard to place residents in housing but a few remain,” Higinbotham said.
Preparations are underway to finalize the closure, she explained.
“They are still working on solutions. There may be a few that will have to find places outside to camp,” said Higinbotham.
When asked if there are any designated locations in the city or surrounding areas for these people to set up tents and camp sites, Higinbotham explained further.
“There are no such services available in Ontario. If Ontario chooses to not have a shelter, the homeless can camp on their property until the city determines a plan on how to assist them,” stated Higinbotham. “I think we have gained a lot of knowledge about how to manage a shelter, what worked and did not work, and we knew that it was not going to be an easy task. We will be meeting next week to recap the project internally then we will reach out to the neighbors and discuss the good points and challenges with them and get their feedback.”
Echeveste, Housing Programs manager with Community in Action, has been instrumental in the formation and operation of the shelter site and issued a statement in an email on Wednesday morning regarding the closure.
“Today [Wednesday] all the residents are working with their case managers on their next step. I, for one, feel pretty good about it. There are very few (maybe 2) that do not have a good solid plan as to what their next move is. However, just because they are leaving the tiny shelter does not mean that their case management stops. We will continue to work with them to find safe, permanent, affordable housing,” Echeveste stated. “I was at the shelter site yesterday [Tuesday] and each resident was in good spirits and looking forward to their next step in being housed. We have had some fantastic results come out of this project, which will be shared after the project is wrapped up and all data has been collected.”
Echeveste explained how she felt that the project “could’ve helped many more.” She went on to say how a trailer full of weeds and other refuse was spotted at the site and commented on by community members. Echeveste clarified that the trailer was there for the purpose of a clean up effort at the site that volunteers and residents had taken part in.
“I think the saddest part of all of this is that people keep saying they want to help the homeless – but only use the opportunity to come up with excuses not to. At the end of every day, not just today, these are people, like the rest of us, who deserve respect, encouragement, and maybe a hand up. Community in Action will continue to offer all of that and more,” she concluded.
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
