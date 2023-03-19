What does agriculture need?

ONTARIO — With agriculture being an ever-evolving industry, it is critical for community colleges to keep up with trends in order to create career pathways that develop a capable and future-thinking workforce. That was the impetus behind a community agricultural summit held at Treasure Valley Community College on Thursday morning. Dozens of community stakeholders and college officials, including some Board of Education members, were led through a thoughtful discussion in the Florence Findley CTE Center.
Rich Gross with Rich Gross Solutions was the presenter. He was once president of a community college in Black Hills, South Dakota, and now holds similar forums at colleges around the nation. They are geared toward identifying workforce needs in those respective communities and helping colleges discover needs to build programs. Gross said TVCC’s was about the tenth forum he has conducted that focuses on the agricultural sector.
“Things change so quickly” when it comes to modernizing practices, Gross said. As such, “community colleges need to continue to learn about changes to put together a better package of services.”
Attendees each got a pile of notecards to scrawl their answers about a series of questions Gross lead them through. Most of them sought to identify the top three answers to needs or issues that related to agriculture or the community as a whole.
The questions were varied and related to issues surrounding economics, the workforce, and other areas related to agriculture. Responses also varied; however, three similar answers kept cropping up: a skilled workforce, affordable housing and livable wages.
Gross said that same theme held true, regardless of where he was conducting a forum in the United States, with some issues overlapping others.
Quality of life
When it came to the top issues surrounding quality of life, John Breidenbach, CEO/President of the Board for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, noted it was important to balance land use with a mix of outdoor recreation and ag use.
Matt Frye, TVCC Foundation board member, said dealing with growth, in general, and available land.
Former Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Frank Yraguen said that in addition to a livable income, there needed to be treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.
Gross asked whether the fentanyl crisis had made it here, to which the resounding response was a low murmuring of “Yes.”
Megan Cook, who owns Stan’s Heating and Air Conditioning and who also serves on the board for the Ontario Recreation District, honed in on activities for families and community connection. She said there is a need for more positive ways for people to come together and spend time together.
‘Unique situation’
Shane Parker, with Parma-based BASF Vegetable Seeds, said that there is a wide variety of needs when it comes to education in public schools, but limited resources.
Jesse Sandoval with Valley Family Health Care said preparation of the health-care workforce was an issue.
Ken Hart, who is on the college board and also the COO of Valley Family Health Care, said affordability was one issue. Moreover, though, he focused on the problem of ratio differences for apprenticeships. For certain trades, such as electrical, it differs in Idaho and Oregon.
Gross said that he’s worked with more than 130 colleges over the years and that TVCC was a “unique institution.”
The state border causes the college to have to balance services in two states, each coming with its own regulations.
”It’s an interesting and unique situation and it’s a tough one to balance,” he said.
Economic development
Thinking outside the box to attract new industry is one of the main issues related to economic development, according to TVCC Board of Education Chairman Dirk DeBoer. Someone else said new businesses don’t always correspond with the current workforce skills. Another person expanded on that statement, saying how the population growth is not necessarily the typical workforce age and many are working remotely from home. As such, growth doesn’t always equate to a bigger workforce.
Board member Mark Wettstein pointed to Oregon.
“If the state doesn’t figure out what to do with income tax, we won’t have anybody left, they are all going to leave,” he said.
Also related to economics was the cost and availability of supplies, said to have been hampered more over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regulations, laws in the way
Sometimes industry regulations are necessary, but “very hard to navigate,” according to Shawna Peterson, executive director of Eastern Oregon Border Board and interim project manager for the Treasure Valley Reload Center.
Another attendee said some regulations can be so restrictive that it makes it difficult or unaffordable for mom-and-pop farms to compete against larger ones.
Among one of the newer rules is mandatory overtime for ag workers, which kicked in January of this year. Any labor over 55 hours per week will now have to be paid overtime, a first in the state. Over a few years, it will eventually taper down to 40 hours a week when overtime kicks in. Some wonder if for affordability reasons that means a 40-hour work week in the future, which could hamstring harvest operations.
Laws related to legalized recreational marijuana or decriminalization of illicit drugs have also been problematic. A failed drug test becomes an insurability issue, which has been worse since the state relaxed related laws.
Cook further stated getting people to want to work and live here is difficult when drug issues and homelessness are so visible in the community.
Anticipating needs
Anticipating where the needs are going is an interesting dilemma for any college, Gross said, noting how it is a gamble to invest funds to develop those programs, hoping there will be enough interest from students to keep them going.
That is where TVCC Small Business Development Center enters the picture, according to Director Andrea Testi. She said the center was “nimble enough” to help the college “address acute needs,” in order to expand the college’s footprint.
“That’s where our beta test sight lives in the college,” Testi said.
As such, they are able to test out for demand before expanding to offer a program for full certification or degree.
Capturing future interest
Another discussion point was how to capture the interest and potential of younger generations while finding the appropriate educational pathways.
Gross said this recently came up at a forum in Missouri.
“The trouble is getting kids who are young interested in the industry because they think ag is their grandparents' ag,” he said.
Discussion revolved around the need for youth to realize agriculture now isn’t anything like it was for previous generations. Careers are wide-ranging, and include such jobs as data collection, targeting seed and soil, individualized soil health and even social media used to share stories about agriculture.
Hart said the challenge faced now is “how to make it sexy again.”
His daughter has been studying ecological engineering at Oregon State for three years. She has indicated to him that more and more, younger students are starting to see it as such.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.