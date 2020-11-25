What are you grateful for? Argus Observer staff reflect on reasons they are grateful

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
There’s no better time to reflect on gratitude than Thanksgiving. This year, the staff at The Argus Observer took time to gather our thoughts on what we are grateful for.
Responses follow in alphabetical order by last name from those who chose to participate.
“I am grateful that my new coworkers have helped to make my transition to a new job across the country so smooth and enjoyable. And I’m thankful that everyone I’ve met in the community has welcomed me with tremendous warmth.” — Brad Bailey, publisher
“I am thankful for having an understanding wife, and for her supportive (and very giving) parents who have helped us weather many storms in our lives. Without them, I am not sure where I would be today.” — Corey Evan, reporter
“I am thankful for the unconditional love of my two little terrier dogs, Seymour and Ackbar. Spending time with them every day is a gift.” — Griffin Hewitt, reporter
“I am grateful for my husband and sons, and many more things.” — Tabitha Kennington, multi-media sales consultant
“At this time of year I love to reflect and note what I am thankful for. I would have to say that I am very thankful for my freedom of religion, to say that I serve a sovereign God. I am also thankful for my family, my husband of 22 years, my two adult children and their spouses. Also very blessed that my mother and in-laws are both still with us to help watch our grandchildren grow up. I would say I am very blessed to have wonderful friends and a community that is involved and cares about people.” — Dee Lee, business manager
“I believe we can all agree that this year has been filled with challenges, fears and setbacks. Regardless of the day, I am always most grateful for the love of others and the friendships that hold me up during difficult times. Having my parents close and healthy is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. May this season fill each of us with gratitude and kind thoughts for those who struggle and allow us to share our gratitude with others.” — Ali Thayer, multi-media sales consultant
“For those who still don’t know, I was born and raised in Hawaii and my family still lives there. I haven’t been able to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family in over ten years, and I’m thankful for the technology that we have which makes it so I can communicate with my family whenever I want. It’s going to be extra hard this year, as COVID will force me to stay on the mainland for the entire holiday season, but we will all make it through this.” — Nik Streng, reporter
“I am extremely grateful for my friends and family — especially my husband of 20 years who is indeed my best friend, and our son. I am also grateful that I have the opportunity to connect with my community and create lasting relationships through my role in the newspaper.” — Leslie Thompson, editor
“I’m Thankful for: Faith, Family, Friends, and Food.” — Holly Tucheck, inside sales
“I am thankful for my new career opportunity and, as always my family.” — Brooke Watkins, classified sales representative
