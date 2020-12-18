SALEM

We hear you: You want to know more about the underlying conditions that can lead to complications from COVID-19.

These conditions include: cardiovascular disease, chronic liver and lung disease, chronic renal disease, being a current or former smoker, diabetes mellitus, immunocompromised condition, neurologic and neurodevelopmental conditions, obesity and other chronic diseases.

Having type 2 diabetes increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Based on what we know at this time, having type 1 or gestational diabetes might increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

For more information on underlying conditions, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage at www.cdc.gov.

