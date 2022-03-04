What are they hiding? Tall Cop talks about trends with youth using drugs and alcohol

ONTARIO — About 100 parents and their children attended a free workshop on alcohol, drug and concealment trends at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Wednesday evening.
The workshop was taught by instructor and police officer of 20 years, Jermaine Galloway also known as Tall Cop.
Galloway, who now resides in Dallas, Texas, worked in Idaho law enforcement for more than 18 years.
His assignments included alcohol compliance and enforcement, crime scene investigation, DUI task force, officer mentoring and field training officer.
According to Galloway’s website, he has trained more than 650,000 people nationwide in drug or alcohol prevention and enforcement.
Galloway talked about how teens buy over-the-counter products to get high. These include cold and flu syrup or suppressants, which contain dextromethorphan, or Imodium, which is an anti-diarrheal drug.
He explained that high doses of Imodium give people a high similar to overdosing on opioids. Galloway talked about a female student who tested positive for drugs. He said one of the student’s parents went through her backpack and found excess packages of Imodium.
Galloway said youth often tell their parents they have an upset stomach when asked about why they have Imodium, and that parents often don’t follow up on why they have so much of it.
Ontario Police Officer Casey Walker, who is a high school resource officer was also at the event. He said after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, students as young as fourth-graders started to vape [a concentrate form of marijuana]. He said prior to that, sixth-graders were usually the student group that started vaping.
Galloway went on to explain that the reason for this is the “normalization of weed,” which has taken place in recent years in the form legalizing marijuana for recreational use. He said that is causing a lowered perception of harm.
He said that vaping is now considered the most used method of taking in nicotine or marijuana in elementary schools. Galloway said a vaping device can cost as low as $10 and can hold up to 6,000 hits. He said even though it is illegal, some retailers will sell to minors anyway.
He said that “Sprayground” backpacks that are popular among teens have a little stash pocket, that a student can use to hide their vaping devices in and to avoid school security.
One female teen told Galloway during the question-and-answer session of the workshop that she has observed a rise of student-athletes vaping before sporting events.
He said the reason student-athletes are vaping is that they believe that they don’t have enough energy to compete and think the high the vape is giving them will help them. However, he added they don’t realize the ingredients are harming their body.
According to Lifeways Prevention Specialist Paula Olvera in an email to the Argus on March 3, the Malheur County Prevention Coalition from Lifeways are currently at Willowcreek Elementary School conducting a workshop.
She said the team will also be conducting workshops before the end of the year at May Roberts Elementary School in Ontario, the Ontario High School and and Nyssa Middle School. Workshops also have been held at Adrian High School and Adrian and Vale middle schools.
Olvera said the prevention team, the Lifeways Children’s Team and Four Rivers Community High School co-host a weekly group called Stronger Together. These address a variety of topics, including suicide, stress, COVID-19, family issues, school and applying for jobs.
