Pronghorn antelope race across a stretch of desert managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Malheur County in this photo from 2014. Fish and Wildlife officials on Sunday plan to capture 155 pronghorn antelope in Malheur, Harney and Lake counties in order to put radio collars on the migratory animals.
Mapping migration routes is important for conserving species such as pronghorn, so supporters hope Congress will fund mapping efforts.
The United States Geological Survey has published two volumes on migration of ungulates, or hoofed mammals, in the western United States. Michael O’Casey, Pacific Northwest field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said the second volume highlights Sheldon-Hart Mountain pronghorn movements in southeast Oregon.
“It shows this really neat connection between two of the first wildlife refuges in the country that were set aside for big game, specifically for pronghorn,” he said. “The map in that Volume Two really highlights the need for connectivity between those two refuges.”
The Biden administration zeroed out funding for wildlife migration mapping in its 2023 budget. Advocates for mapping hope Congress will set aside $5 million so USGS can continue work with state and local stakeholders on developing maps for big game species in the West.
Matt Kaufmann, a USGS wildlife biologist, said migrating species are facing more obstacles in the form of fences, traffic and development.
“The mapping gives us a road map to identify the threats that the migrations face, and also identify some of the conservation opportunities,” he said, “and without a map, it’s really difficult to proactively manage and conserve these migrations.”
Kaufmann said migrating animals travel across privately owned land, public lands and tribal reservations, making management complex. But he said ungulate herds are important to western ecosystems, providing prey for large carnivores such as wolves.
“Most of them are also harvestable game animals,” he said, “and the harvestable surplus that is produced by migration provides millions of dollars in revenue to the state wildlife agencies that manage those herds, and also billions of dollars in tourism revenue to wildlife viewers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.