More than 30 owners or representatives of Ontario businesses concerned about myriad issues with transients showed up for a meeting led by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Friday night. The meeting was held at the request of Josh Rhew, owner of the Bargain Center, and his father, Skip Rhew, who wanted to find out what, if anything, could be done to find relief from the overwhelming issues. Also attending were Ontario City Councilors Ken Hart and John Kirby.
During introductions, the crux was that people want the area to be cleaner and safer.
“As it is now, it is not a safe place to do shopping, eating, stop and get gas,” Cindy Rhew said of the east side of Ontario nearby her son’s store.
Attendees cited numerous complaints, including increased break-ins and theft of goods and services (including wi-fi and electricity for cellphones), keyed or damaged vehicles, trespassing, drug activity, dumpster diving, use of restrooms as showers, sleeping in businesses or on business property, indecent exposure and public defecation.
At Four Rivers Heating and Cooling, an employee said they were dealing with discarded needles and public defecation.
“We’re cleaning up messes nobody wants to,” said Megan Cook, co-owner of Stan’s Heating and Air Conditioning and owner of Balance Yoga Studio on Oregon Street.
At the downtown yoga studio, Cook said she has had to start locking the doors when class begins as some transients have begun to wander in.
A salon owner downtown is also locking her doors when clients arrive and making sure they get to their vehicles OK.
“It’s getting to the point that day or night, we have to,” she said.
Trying to understand why
Romero asked the group to come up with reasons why the problem with drug addiction, business break-ins and homelessness has gotten so bad in Ontario.
“I wish I could tell you I could invent a pill to solve all the problems,” the chief said. “Until we understand why, we can’t fix the problems.”
Assorted ideas were thrown out by attendees, such as being a border town, being on the Interstate-84 corridor, some of the prison population eventually working its way into the area as families have moved closer to the facility, relaxed laws about recreational drugs.
Several business owners alleged that homeless people from larger cities are getting bussed in to Ontario, with some saying they had seen it first hand. Romero said that while he had heard of that, he had yet to see it personally.
Some commented that the problem got worse after recreational marijuana dispensaries were established, with others saying the problems were around long before then.
Josh Rhew floated the idea that the city could use more tax revenue from the dispensaries to help address the issue. The idea of more tax revenues is currently being floated in the Oregon Legislature and is one that the city of Ontario has paid a lobbyist to help with; however the city has not said yet how it would put that money to use.
Too many services?
Some attendees surmised the ease of access to social services, including myriad freebies by people who just want to help, are attracting more homeless people here.
Romero said he couldn’t objectively say that was a direct reason.
Lee Newman, from Waldo Insurance, said he grew up in Nyssa and came back to the area about a year ago. He had seen similar issues in bigger cities, such as Vancouver, Washington and Eugene, where he lived near the downtown area for five years.
“I have some pretty strong feelings about how that problem gets perpetuated because of dealing with it first hand,” Newman said. “We have to be careful about the [social] services we provide so it doesn’t perpetuate the problem or overwhelm the services we do have.”
Dale Cruson, co-owner of Oregon Trail Hobbies and Gifts agreed, adding that “everyone in Ontario has such a big heart.”
A representative from Northwest Housing Solutions said when service centers have duplicative services or distribute free items or services that are not associated with a path for success it overwhelms the agency, thereby impacting community members in need.
“As a cautionary note, I would say look at the extraneous additional services,” he said. “However noble it may be, it exacerbates the problem.”
Gap in mental, behavioral health providers
Romero noted that many people who are homeless are not just drug addicted or criminals, some are dealing with mental health issues. In Ontario, there are no “wraparound services,” in which mental or behavioral health providers respond with police when they are responding to a situation like that.
Furthermore, no local providers are going out and doing drug interventions without police saying it is needed, Romero said.
The chief said Lifeways is the provider used by the court system and police when handling mental and behavioral health issues, however noted that the “general consensus among local law enforcement is that the relationship needs improvement.”
Hart mentioned a program deployed by the Eugene Police Department named Cahoots, in which the police department has mental health providers within it that can respond with officers rather than after or through a referral.
“It’s a different novel, though. Lifeways gets public support to provide public services. This way, you put them in cars with you — they’re yours — not on loan from Lifeways,” Hart said.
Strategies
The number one strategy Romero told business owners is enforcement. Business owners have the right to refuse service to anyone and the right to tell someone to leave if they don’t want them there. If a person refuses to leave, the police can be called to have them formally trespassed. This is the first step in the process for citing or arresting someone.
Some attendees tried to say Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe should open the jail to allow more people than just major criminals. To this, Romero replied that the sheriff didn’t create COVID, emphasizing it wasn’t Wolfe’s fault that he has to limit capacity at the jail.
Because of this, the perception among business owners is that transients are just “getting away” with criminal behavior and that it is attracting others here to do the same.
However, Romero encouraged people to keep calling police when it matters, as even though they are turning away people now, there will be a time the pandemic eases up and “those tickets will turn into warrants, which will turn into arrests and eventually court dates and jail time.” Alternatively, he said, the person may get tired of dealing with police and go away.
Until then, however, some suggested the City Council consider adding ordinances addressing some of the myriad problems, including panhandling, dumpster diving or defecating in public.
“I know they aren’t going to jail but at least that sends a message and sets the tone,” said Cook.
To find solutions, Romero encouraged conversations with elected officials, including city council members.
Romero had other suggestions, including a letter of agency, which gives Ontario Police Department authority to remove people who aren’t supposed to be there if the business owner is not currently around. The letter can be found on the city’s website.
Additionally, the chief noted that people can take legal recourse “if your business neighbor doesn’t care.” The first step here is writing a letter to inform them what is happening and people may eventually be able to file tort claims or civil actions against businesses that allow the issues to continue.
