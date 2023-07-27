Welfare check leads to discovery of dead resident, 18 chihuahuas

This Screenshot from Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page shows one of 16 chihuahuas discovered during a welfare check on Tuesday at a Payette residence where the owner ended up being dead. Staff with the nonprofit stepped in to assist the city with rescuing the animals — a two-day process overall — and taking them to its shelter. Two additional puppies were born in the city's kennel on Tuesday night.

 Idaho Humane Society

PAYETTE — Unable to contact their loved one for three days, a family member and neighbor requested a Welfare Check on a Payette resident on Tuesday. When law enforcement arrived to follow up, they soon discovered the person was dead, but that there were 16 chihuahuas alone in the house.

Eventually officers ended up with 18 dogs, as two puppies were born in the city’s kennel on the first night. With the city unable to board so many dogs at once, Payette Police Department leaned on the Idaho Humane Society, which came to the rescue of both the city and the chihuahuas.



Tags

Load comments