Welfare check leads to discovery of dead resident, 18 chihuahuas

This Screenshot from Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page shows one of 16 chihuahuas discovered during a welfare check on Tuesday at a Payette residence where the owner ended up being dead. Staff with the nonprofit stepped in to assist the city with rescuing the animals — a two-day process overall — and taking them to its shelter. Two additional puppies were born in the city's kennel on Tuesday night.
PAYETTE — Unable to contact their loved one for three days, a family member and neighbor requested a Welfare Check on a Payette resident on Tuesday. When law enforcement arrived to follow up, they soon discovered the person was dead, but that there were 16 chihuahuas alone in the house.
Eventually officers ended up with 18 dogs, as two puppies were born in the city’s kennel on the first night. With the city unable to board so many dogs at once, Payette Police Department leaned on the Idaho Humane Society, which came to the rescue of both the city and the chihuahuas.
“My department is extremely grateful for the Idaho Humane Society,” Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall wrote in an email on Wednesday. “Without their assistance and ability to board such a large number of dogs, we would have greatly overwhelmed our kennel.”
According to Marshall, when his officers arrived the resident’s vehicles were still in the driveway, so they “elected to make entry into the home.”
Officers then contacted Payette County Coroner Ethan Mittelstadt. He told the Argus that he was able to determine the individual had likely been dead for about 48 hours. He said there was no investigation into the death, as the person had died of natural causes.
However, he said “the house was a mess and had been for some time.”
Marshall corroborated this saying it was “very apparent by the condition of the home that the dogs very seldom went outside the home, if ever.” In addition, they were “extremely skittish and difficult to catch.”
“It took two days to round up all of the dogs” due to excessive temperatures and no air-conditioning in the house which made the task difficult.
Officers attempted to round up as many dogs as possible on the first day, Marshall said. The following day, the Humane Society arrived to help the Code Enforcement officer catch the remaining dogs.
A post on its Facebook page, states the chihuahuas were “extremely frightened” and were safely taken to the society’s shelter.
“The situation was heart-wrenching as it appeared the dogs had endured approximately two days without food and water,” the post reads.
It goes on to say the dogs “likely had no interaction outside or with other people.” In addition some of them with newborn puppies were said to be “going to foster care shortly.”
Ahead of the animals leaving the shelter, staff are “working with the dogs to ascertain needed medical care, socialization needs, and more.”
The collaboration between the Payette Police Department and the Humane Society “highlights the power of teamwork in animal welfare,” the post reads.
The organization is assisted by supporters who provide funding and “lifesaving foster care so we can continue to assist with large-scale owner surrenders and rescues.”
It is estimated that the medical expenses for the dogs will be about $3,500.
Marshall took the opportunity to remind citizens that people are only lawfully allowed three dogs per unless they have proper permits and licensing — which must be sought through the city — and that puppies count as dogs until they are 4 months old.
“Kennel licenses can be sought by individuals wanting to have additional dogs; however, they must meet specific requirements, regarding zoning,” the chief said. “This, of course, does not apply to a newly born litter, but once the pups reach four months of age, they must be licensed and are accounted for as the number of dogs on the property.”
The Idaho Humane Society is a nonprofit organization founded by Idahoans who are dedicated to taking care of animals in the community and beyond.
To learn more about adoptions or other information about the society, phone (208) 342-3508 or visit Idaho Humane Society’s similarly named dot-org website.
