Weiser woman, 77, dies after vehicle rolls down embankment into water

Baker County Search and Rescue team work on removing a vehicle from the water near the Hells Canyon Campground near Oxbow on Saturday morning. The vehicle had rolled down an embankment and into the water on Friday night at about 9:30 p.m. and first responders found a Weiser woman deceased in the vehicle.
HALFWAY — A Weiser woman was found dead in a vehicle that rolled down an embankment and was submerged in water near the Hells Canyon Campground on Friday.
According to a news release from Baker County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received multiple calls about a rollover crash at about 9:31 p.m. that night. Witnesses reported the vehicle traveled down an embankment and was submerged in the water.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area along with
Halfway/Oxbow Ambulance. Upon arrival, they began searching the area in an
effort to locate anyone who may have exited the vehicle. The vehicle was
submerged in about 20 feet of water. First responders were unable to locate any
victims, and witnesses confirmed that they did not see anyone exit the vehicle after the crash.
Divers from the Baker County Search and Rescue Team were deployed and
responded to the scene in the early morning hours of July 2.
The vehicle was successfully removed from the water, at which time deputies located the sole occupant. The victim was identified as Jewel Kay Salley, 77, of Weiser.
Through their investigation, police determined that Salley was traveling south on Homestead Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, rolled down the embankment and came to rest in the water.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Halfway/Oxbow Ambulance, Baker County Search and Rescue and Halfway Towing and Repair.
