WEISER
On Tuesday morning, Weiser High School administrators announced that the District III Board of Control had completed an investigation into an incident in which high school football programs allegedly cheated by sharing a team’s playbook.
In a news release signed by members of school administration, including Principal David Davies, Assistant Principal Drew Dickerson and Athletic Director Tyler Grant, it was officially announced that the District III Board of Control had investigated the matter that took place early in September.
According to the release, the Weiser football staff said that some of their plays “had been compromised and were in the hands of some of [our] opponents” on Sept. 4. On that day, the Wolverines lost to Emmett 42-14.
“Upon review of the situation, we are pleased to announce that there was no wrongdoing on the part of anyone on the Weiser Football Staff or anyone from Weiser,” the release states. “… We trust the process and the judgement of the Board of Control and are satisfied with the outcome.”
The release from Weiser does not explain the findings of the Board of Control and does not outline the penalties for the offending parties.
Since the Sept. 4 football game, there have been rumors spreading on social media and tips coming into the Argus about Emmett getting its hands on a copy of the Weiser playbook, which the release from Weiser confirms. The rumors allege that Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy was at least partially responsible for Emmett getting the plays, leading the Argus to ask for clarification from both Weiser and Fruitland school districts on the matter.
Representatives of the District III Board of Control have not announced what the findings from the investigation were, and referred to the newspaper to the schools for those answers. A call and email to Board of Control President Terry Beck have not been returned.
On Friday night, the Fruitland football team played at New Plymouth, with Tracy not present for the contest.
On Friday, a request for information from Principal Marci Haro was not returned. At the game, Fruitland Athletic Director Russ Wright (who is the defensive coordinator for the football team) was not able to provide comment on the situation. A call to Tracy was not returned.
On Monday morning, Fruitland Superintendent Lyle Bayley said the district is unable to discuss “records or speak to things that are personnel issues in the school district.”
On Monday night, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees met in a special meeting to discuss a personnel matter. There was no action taken during the meeting.
The Wolverines and the Grizzlies are scheduled to play at Fruitland on Friday night.
