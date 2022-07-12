Weiser may combine city and rural fire districts

The Weiser Rural Fire District Station is pictured. At its its last meeting in June, the Weiser City Council authorized an agreement that will allow the Rural Fire Department to respond to calls within the city. Furthermore, the city is working on negotiations regarding how to roll up its city and rural fire departments and their respective districts into one.

 

WEISER — The Weiser City Fire Department isn’t closing. However, city officials are working on negotiations regarding how fighting fires is handled for the city and its outlying areas, which will likely lead to combining its rural and city fire departments and their respective districts.

Since negotiations are underway, Weiser Mayor Randy Hibberd wasn’t able to divulge too much about how it will be done, but he did provide an overview of how the city reached this point in a phone interview on Monday morning.

For now, an agreement is in place that will allow Weiser Rural Fire to provide services within the city and an interim agreement is in the works.

Hibberd said the longterm goal will be to create a new fire district that rolls up the rural and city departments into one separate entity.

“Simply because it makes sense from a financial standpoint,” he said.

Hibberd explained that facilities for Weiser City and Weiser Rural fire departments are “about four blocks” away from each other.

“They have to take, and buy, a lot of the same equipment. And they are also pulling from the same source for volunteers, as most people have to live right here in town [to serve on either fire department],” he said.

Currently, the departments are trying to keep 30 volunteers each which has thinned those available resources.

Discussions about the future of fire districts have taken place at Weiser City Council meetings, Hibberd said, noting that there have not been any separate public meetings to inform citizens of the plan.

At its most recent meeting on June 13, the council approved the contract to allow Weiser Rural Fire Department to provide services in non-rural areas.

In December of 2021, Hibberd said the council appointed the rural fire chief to also be the city fire chief. The city has paid for the city volunteers and equipment expenses since that time, he said.

The population of Weiser is about 5,100 people. If any fires start within the city, crews from both the city and rural fire departments will reply at the same time.

If the city is successful in creating a new fire district, only one station would be needed “because it’s easier to manage [in one place] and to conduct joint training and exercises and do other things jointly,” according to Hibberd.

As such, they would likely consolidate into the larger station, which is the Rural Fire Department. This would free up the building used for the city’s fire department for other public safety needs.

“In fact, we would like to then turn the city fire department into the police station,” Hibberd said. “They are cramped currently in the Weiser Court House in the same building as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”

Freeing up room there would help the Sheriff’s Office with its future expansion goals, he said.



