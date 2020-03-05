BOISE — A Weiser man will be heading to trial in Ada County for multiple misdemeanors following multiple incidents at a Boise restaurant this year.
Ty Earl Sarazin, born in 1987, is facing charges of trespassing, battery, second degree stalking and resisting arrest (all misdemeanors).
Sarazin entered a not guilty plea on Monday. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the charges stem from six incidents over the past two months in which Sarazin was loitering at the restaurant Tupelo Honey in Boise and leaving things for a female bartender.
According to the affidavit, Sarazin left a note on the counter, reading “Can you handle? Nervous?” that was framed with a heart. He also left items like flowers and a glittery bird ornament. Sarazin also allegedly would stand at the windows outside of the restaurant and stare at the bartender.
After telling her manager of what was happening, the affidavit states that Sarazin was told not to return to the restaurant. According to the document, Sarazin did return and was stopped by a security guard, who Sarazin punched.
He was later arrested.
