BOISE — An Ontario man is facing multiple drug related felonies following a sting operation on Tuesday.

Eric Christopher Mullins, who was born in 1977, was arrested on Tuesday after selling heroin to an undercover police officer in Boise.

In Ada County, Mullins is facing a felony charge of drug trafficking (heroin). He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 1 at 8:15 a.m.

In Canyon County, Mullins has two felony charges of drug trafficking (heroin), three felony charges of drug trafficking (methamphetamine) and one felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

There are currently no dates set for Mullins at the Canyon County Courthouse.

