BOISE — A former Weiser man will be facing a jury trial for an altercation at a Boise Albertsons.
Ty Earl Sarazin, who was born in 1987, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, destruction of evidence and burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of petty theft and resisting arrest, in front of Ada County Judge Nancy Baskin on June 24.
A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, Sarazin entered the Albertsons on West State Street in Boise on April 19 and attempted to steal merchandise from the store. When confronted by someone, he allegedly took a knife out of this backpack and ran toward the man and yelled.
This incident happened days after Sarazin was sentenced for multiple misdemeanors following incidents at a Boise restaurant earlier in the year.
On April 16, Sarazin pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing, battery, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, and was sentenced to 180 days in Ada County Jail and two years of supervised probation.
The charges were changed as part of a plea deal. Originally, Sarazin was facing a stalking charge, as he was allegedly loitering at the Boise restaurant Tupelo Honey and left items, including a note, for a female bartender, whom he was accused of stalking.
According to court documents, after being barred from the restaurant, Sarazin eventually returned and punched a security guard.
