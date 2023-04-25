Weiser High students to compete in Dallas starting today

One of the five Weiser High School robotics teams which competed in the Idaho State Robotics Championships at Idaho State University, as pictured in March 2023. From left: Xzavier Gonzales, Jayden Anderson, William Stallings, Kade Hill.

 Photo courtesy of Jon Lundberg

WEISER — If you aren’t already logged on to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships’ online feed, today’s the day to get logged on. Teams from Vale and Weiser high schools are among the approximately 800 teams from around the world descending on the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas for this year’s tournament.

In an email to the Argus on Friday, Coach Jon Lundberg expressed the excitement that has built up at Weiser High as his teams built their skills going into this year’s competition.



