Weiser High students to compete in Dallas starting today

One of the five Weiser High School robotics teams which competed in the Idaho State Robotics Championships at Idaho State University, as pictured in March 2023. From left: Xzavier Gonzales, Jayden Anderson, William Stallings, Kade Hill.
WEISER — If you aren’t already logged on to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships’ online feed, today’s the day to get logged on. Teams from Vale and Weiser high schools are among the approximately 800 teams from around the world descending on the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas for this year’s tournament.
In an email to the Argus on Friday, Coach Jon Lundberg expressed the excitement that has built up at Weiser High as his teams built their skills going into this year’s competition.
“The robotics season has been an amazing adventure this year,” wrote Lundberg. “All of our teams have had a monster challenge of designing, building, programing and building robots for a very challenging game this year. I am very proud of their efforts. The hours these students have spent on their robots is truly mind blowing.”
The team representing Weiser is codenamed Hive 9551A, on of eight such teams that started out this year for the Wolverines. The main event for this year’s competitors, according to Lundberg, is a game called “Spin Up.”
“Similarities to Frisbee Golf,” he said. “Robotics pick up 6” disks and shoot them into a raise goal. Overall this game is one of the hardest games to design and build a robot for.”
The competition leading up to this year’s championships is fierce; According to Lundberg, only 5% of teams worldwide actually get invited to the championships in Dallas.
“We participated in three regular season tournaments this year; Ridgevue (4 teams on Jan. 6), Vallivue (4 teams on Jan. 27) and Vale (all 8 teams on Feb. 10). Five teams qualified for the state tournament in Pocatello March 3.”
In Pocatello, it was 9551A which placed 3rd in the skills division and 5th overall in the state competition at Idaho State University, clenching the invitation to Dallas.
“Robotics was truly an amazing experience; there was never a dull moment,” wrote team member William Stallings. “The years bringing me there brought enjoyment, fun, and challenge to my life. Fighting these challenges and truly enjoying my time here allowed me to go to state three time; we almost went to worlds last year, but I am glad to be able to announce to go to world this year, and am ready for the new challenges and experience that will come because of it.”
“This season in robotics was a wild ride, hoping to get parts on time, working out kinks before a tournament,” added team member Xzavier Gonzales. “Faults in technology and even our own failures led to us building a better and competitive robot. A lot of time and effort was put into our robot and ourselves to get our invite to worlds.”
“Getting an invite to worlds was definitely exciting,” added team member Kade Hill. “After all the hours of work the team has put in this season, it’s awesome to see it pay off this way. I’m excited to get this opportunity to travel and see what other countries have done with their time and robots this VEX game.”
“After hundreds of hours spent designing, prototyping, testing, building, and programming, we’re definitely excited about going to the World Championship,” said team member Jayden Anderson. “Being in the program for a few years gave us the skills necessary to problem solve and design a robot capable of being competitive in this year’s competition. It’s been a long journey, but the payoff is definitely worth it, and I can’t wait to make our robot even better for this upcoming tournament.”
To watch the championship online, visit https://bit.ly/41BwBzL. The championship is presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation.
