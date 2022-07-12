WEISER — Those looking to support local farmers and crafters peddling their wares for the summer season have another place to do so starting Thursday. That’s when the Weiser Farmers Market will open for the season.
The market will stretch out through Sept. 15, with vendors setting up for the next 10 weeks from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Weiser Train Depot.
Jim Felton, spokesman for the market, said that there were about 25 vendors signed up for 2021, with an average of about 18 per week. Those vendors came from throughout Washington County, he said, including a couple from Midvale and some from Payette County.
“We probably gained a bit when Payette stopped their market during COVID,” Felton said.
Those who stop by the Weiser market might find free music in the background. Felton noted that they try to rely on free entertainment or volunteers to provide music, adding that for the 2021 market season which was nine weeks, they had six musicians. This included some of the Old Time Fiddlers and the Weiser High School Band, he said.
The market also accepts clients on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Furthermore, as members of the Idaho Farmers Market Association, they offer a double-up bucks program. For this, anytime someone uses their SNAP card, they receive up to $10 in extra tokens to be used solely on fresh fruits and veggies.
Those who head to the market can expect an assortment of about 50% crafts and 50% foods, including baked goods, Felton said. Food items that can be found will typically include honey mead bottled by a lady from Midvale, frozen meats such as lamb or chicken from a couple of vendors and eggs from another vendor or two.
And one attraction which Felton says “was very popular” in 2021, was a shaved ice van, which will be back at the market this year. Officials were looking for other possible food vendors in June.
