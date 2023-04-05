ONTARIO — The window of time is closing to weigh in on a survey regarding how Oregon Department of Education will roll out Social Emotional Learning Standards and Framework in K-12 schools. The change, which rolls out in July, stems from section 4 of House Bill 2166, passed in 2021.
Since then, an advisory group has been working on how to implement the standards, which ODE is required to adopt per the bill.
The group had to apply a host of criteria to the proposed standards and framework for ODE and stakeholders to consider before adopting. According to the law, standards must be developmentally appropriate; align with other models and practices related to mental health; include racial equity and trauma-informed principles and practices within strengths-based multi-tiered systems of support; increase social emotional development; promote self-awareness, awareness of others, critical thinking and understanding regarding the interaction between systemic social structures and histories; contributions and perspectives of people who are, BIPOC, women, have disabilities, are immigrants or refugees, are LGBTQ+, or who have experienced disproportionate results due to historical practices; and promote the creation of cultures that support kindness, care, connection, equity, diversity and inclusion.
New standards and framework will be “integrated across K-12 content areas and throughout the school day,” according to ODE.
At least one local parent is concerned about the curriculum, saying SEL is the “hot new buzzword.”
April Johnson, whose children attend Vale public schools, says that the standards propose such ideas as intersectionality identity, reverse discrimination, cultural humility and equitable society.
She urges parents to review the information, which, she says is “mostly positive, but slightly un-American indoctrination.”
Johnson says that this curriculum is “another exercise in totalitarian power” by the state, and that it brings “an insidious opportunity to indoctrinate students into believing certain beliefs, standards or systems that go against the sacred role of parents and beliefs as an individual.”
Citizens can take the survey through midnight Friday. The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/SEL_ODE.
According to information sent to education partners on March 17 from Alexa Pearson, ODE director of standards and instructional supports, the agency has reached a “pivotal point in the process.” As such, people are asked to weigh in.
“Your voice is important and will be considered as the SEL Standards and Framework and finalized for adoption,” Pearson said.
The standards seek to answer, "What do students need to know and be able to do?" in relation to social and emotional learning. The Oregon standards build on the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning framework that helps cultivate skills and environments that advance students' learning and development. There are a total of five standards that braid together one of CASEL's five competencies to one of CASEL's five Transformative Focal Constructs. Each standard includes 3-5 benchmarks that support meeting the standard.
A draft of the standards and framework will be shared with the State Board of Education on May 18.
