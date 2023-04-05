ONTARIO — The window of time is closing to weigh in on a survey regarding how Oregon Department of Education will roll out Social Emotional Learning Standards and Framework in K-12 schools. The change, which rolls out in July, stems from section 4 of House Bill 2166, passed in 2021.

Since then, an advisory group has been working on how to implement the standards, which ODE is required to adopt per the bill.



