ONTARIO — Driving past Southwest 14th Avenue reveals a lot of heavy equipment being used to carve out what will become the long-awaited Treasure Valley Connector Trail, or TVC Trail.
The project, first proposed back in 2017, had its first phase approved in 2018 with the city receiving a grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in 2019 in the amount of $132,109 for trail construction.
Groundbreaking for the project took place in mid-March with approximately 30 people in attendance. Those who attended included members of Ontario’s City Council, Warrington Construction and Treasure Valley Community College.
Betsy Roberts, engineer with Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public works department, described the current state of the project in an email message sent on Thursday afternoon.
“Happy to report – lots going on with the trail. Weather has been good which is a great advantage for us,” explained Roberts.
She went on to explain how the Park Blvd segment is “prepped and ready for asphalt paving” and the segment on Southwest Fourteenth Avenue is “in the process of being prepped for paving.”
“All of the curb/gutter is in that will be going in. The storm-drain system is in,” said Roberts.
Depending on the weather conditions, Roberts said that paving has been scheduled to take place on April 27 or April 28.
“Concrete pedestrian ramps will go in shortly after that. Water or other valve adjustments will be done the first couple days of May and general clean up will occur at that time,” explained Roberts.
“Looks good for getting it all done before Mother’s Day! A great place to take your Mom for a walk!”
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.